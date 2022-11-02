Bayonetta 3 features the return of the series' eponymous protagonist. Armed with her iconic pistols, Bayonetta must face off against Homunculi and an even larger threat, the Singularity, to prevent the very multiverse from being erased.

Note: This list contains minor spoilers for Bayonetta 3. Viewer discretion is advised.

The best weapons in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3, like the previous entries, features over-the-top combos and gun-fu action. In this list, we break down the top five weapons for Bayonetta in the third installment of her franchise:

5) Colour My World

This is the starter weapon for Bayonetta in the game. Despite the label, it remains well-balanced and is an easy recommendation. Colour My World is strong enough to beat the campaign and remains the easiest weapon to obtain on this list.

Colour My World (Image via Bayonetta wiki)

4) Ribbit Libido-BZ55

This weapon is unlocked after clearing Chapter 9. Ribbit Libido-BZ55 is an excellent option for long ranged attacks and can deal additional poison damage.

While the weapon may look like an innocuous microphone and stand, it is anything but. It can be used as a spear. Interestingly, it also features a ranged attack in the form of vocal projectiles.

Ribbit Libido-BZ55 (Image via Bayonetta wiki)

3) Tartarus

Unlocked after completing chapter 11 of the main campaign, Tartarus uses the Umbran Clock Tower as its infernal demon to lay waste to all enemies in its path.

Tartarus takes on the form of a gatling gun with spiked gauntlets. The Chain of Megara ability merges Bayonetta with the weapon itself to unleash a spiky sphere that launches enemies up into the sky with her.

Emperor's Dread, on the other hand, sends shockwaves as Bayonetta stomps the round.

Meanwhile, the ability Demon Masquerade turns her into a marionette attached to strings with large claws on her right hand. Use claws in this form to slash enemies.

Tartarus (Image via Bayonetta wiki)

2) Sai Fung

The Sai Fung is a set of projectile shooting nunchucks. It is one of the flashiest weapons for Bayonetta and is capable of stun-locking most enemies.

The weapon is superb not only because of its relatively simple usage, but also due to its high offensive nature.

The Sai Fung (Image via Bayonetta wiki)

1) Cruel Altea

This weapon is unlocked after beating the game and remains incredibly overpowered. Altea has great long-range capabilities and contains Labolas, one of the strongest demons in the game.

The weapon is quite a spectacle, and throws down ice shards at enemies during the Demon Masquerade form. In her normal attack form, it punches down enemies and engulfs them in blue flames.

All weapons described in the list are incredibly potent and suited for players of varying skills. These will surely come in handy for those willing to beat the game once again in the new game plus mode.

Cruel Altea (Image via Bayonetta wiki)

Bayonetta 3 was released amid a blazing controversy on October 28 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

It features the titular protagonist Bayonetta, her best friend and rival Jeanne, along with a newcomer in Viola, who harbors a mysterious past. All three characters are fully playable with their own unique movesets and weapons.

Despite the technical challenges of the console’s aging hardware, Bayonetta 3 is an easy recommendation for both long-time fans and newcomers to the series.

