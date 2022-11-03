Bayonetta 3 players will encounter many formidable foes during their adventures in the hack-and-slash game.

Using the power of darkness and demons, the Umbra Witch, Bayonetta, must slay these opponents as she moves through the chapters of the main campaign.

Every player knows that getting cosmetics in a game is important, as it allows them to dress their characters up as they see fit. For Bayonetta 3, these cosmetics can be unlocked by spending Halo Rings.

Halo Rings can be obtained by defeating Angels in Bayonetta 3

Halo Rings are a special kind of currency that Bayonetta 3 players can spend at Rodin's Treasure Shop. Players can obtain them by defeating special Angel enemies in the game. This is arguably the best way to acquire the currency.

Tracking Angels down is not the easiest thing to do. However, there are a few ways players can hunt them down and obtain some Halo Rings.

Farming Halo Rings in Bayonetta 3

The use of Verses is one of the ways through which players can find Angels in Bayonetta 3. Verses are special challenge battles that players can partake in to get special rewards.

To find Angels easily, players will need to make sure they are in Chapter 2. Once there, they must head right along the train tracks to find a Verse.

After walking a bit, players will see a Verse, which appears as a yellowish light on the ground. Once they find the light, they should interact with it. This will trigger a fight involving two Angels.

Players will get 1500 Halo Rings to defeat each Angel. This means that they can get a total of 3000 Halo Rings by killing both enemies.

The best part about this farming method is that players can simply quit the game after they defeat the Angels. They can then log back in and repeat the entire process again, scoring another 3000 Halo Rings. This can be repeated as many times as a player wishes.

Farming Halo Rings through mini-games

To unlock this method of farming Halo Rings, players will need to progress much further in the game.

Players must finish Chapter 12 of the main campaign to unlock (and then complete) Side Chapter 4. After completing Side Chapter 4, they will be able to unlock mini-games with Jeanne.

Once they have unlocked the mini-games, players will need to head over to Rodin's Treasure Shop. Upon arrival, they will be able to choose a new Mini Game mode, which will allow them to play three arcade stages. If players beat these stages, they will earn Halo Rings.

Halo Rings can be earned with patience and time

With enough time and dedication, players will be able to build up their stash of Halo Rings in Bayonetta 3, which they can then use to unlock some cool cosmetics. While it may take a while to get the currency, the grind will be worth it.

The game is currently available to play exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

