Bayonetta 3: How to unlock the secret chapter

Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure title exclusively available on Nintendo, popular for its over-the-top cinematic cut-scenes and action-packed gameplay that takes users through a linear storyline.

Bayonetta 3 offers a short single-player campaign spread out into 14 chapters and the prolog. To access the secret chapter within the game, players need to do a couple of things as they progress through the storyline.

First and foremost, they’d need to find the old picture book through which the secret chapter is accessible. To unlock the book, they need to find the three keys hidden in three separate chapters.

Where to find the old picture book in Bayonetta 3?

The old picture book can be bought in-game (image via Platinum Games)

Head to the Gates of Hell shop.

Go to the Rodin’s Treasure section to buy the old picture book for 4100 Halos (Bayonetta 3’s in-game currency).

Now, to open the old picture book, all three keys need to be collected.

Where to find all the three keys that open the old picture book in Bayonetta 3?

The three colored keys are hidden in three different sections of the game.

Key 1

Chapter 1 - Verse 4

Find the blue key in the Chaotic Rift region in Bayonetta 3 (image via Platinum Games)

The first key is available in the second stage of the first chapter, which takes place in the Chaotic Rift section. Activate and fight your way through Verse 4 just a short distance away from the starting point. Jump straight to the platform in front of the Verse location.

The platform that has glowing flowers on it has the key. Once on the platform, look to the left to find the shining key.

Key 2

Chapter 2 – Verse 1

The green key is also located in the Chaotic Rift region (image via Platinum Games)

Chapter 2 begins with Verse 1 in the Chaotic Rift. Head straight from the starting area until there is a sharp intraversable drop. Take a look below to see the glowing portal. Head to that point and look up to see the Lotus Field area in the rift up ahead. Climb up to the Lotus Field area and grab the green key from there.

Key 3

Chapter 13 – Verse 1

Location of the red key in Bayonetta 3 (image via Platinum Games)

The third key can be obtained after Chapter 13’s Verse 1, and collecting it can be a little tricky.

Head across the falling platform up to the solid area where there’s a Treasure Chest. Take the spiral path up ahead, right up to the top, and then look ahead to find platforms.

Next, players need to jump to the first two platforms and then quickly jump back to solid ground in the spiral area. This will lead to both the platforms cracking up and falling apart, revealing a glowing red key. Go up to the top of the spiral path again, jump and grab the final red key to open the old picture book.

How to access the secret chapter?

After procuring all three keys, the old picture book automatically opens up to the secret chapter. Players should receive a prompt to head straight to the secret chapter.

