Bayonetta 3 released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022, and it features the return of the favorite Umbra Witch in style, five years after her debut in Bayonetta 2.

Created by developers of Nier Automata fame, Platinum Games makes a return to form with Bayonetta 3, featuring three playable characters - the titular Bayonetta, Jeanne, and the brand-new character with a mysterious past, Viola.

The mysterious new playable hero, Viola (image via Nintendo)

Bayonetta and her allies must face off against the man-made Homunculi, and the entity simply known as the Singularity in a battle that puts the existence of the very multiverse at stake.

The game features several challenges, weapons, collectibles, and alternate outfits for the players to collect. This article will focus on Bayonetta’s two outfits from the previous games.

Disclaimer: Minor spoilers for the Bayonetta series may follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Steps to unlock outfits from the previous games in Bayonetta 3

The classic outfits from Bayonetta 1 and 2 are obtainable in Bayonetta 3 in Rodin’s shop. There are 2 ways to unlock the outfits. If you have the save data from Bayonetta 1 and 2 on your switch, you can simply visit Rodin’s shop to acquire the outfits.

However, if you do not have the save data of the previous games, fret not, for it is still possible to get the outfits. You must complete the game’s campaign once on any difficulty level to unlock the outfit once again in Rodin’s shop.

The classic outfit from Bayonetta 1 (image via Nintendo)

The default outfit from the second game in the series (image via Nintendo)

Either way, you must spend 4000 Halos per outfit to use them from Rodin’s Treasury.

Unlocking outfits in Bayonetta 3

Minor character customization is possible in Bayonetta 3. To do this, simply bring up the in-game menu and cycle through the various options to reach the Costumes tab. From here, select your desired base outfit, hairstyle, color, and glasses

Bayonetta is the black sheep of the Umbra Witches

Bayonetta or Cereza, is the main protagonist of the series, an Umbra Witch.

She is portrayed as a beautiful, slender woman with long black hair and a nonchalant personality. However, she shows true emotion when with her loved ones. Considered the black sheep of the Umbra Witches, our protagonist is of both Umbran and Lumen descent.

Incredibly skilled in the Bullet Arts and gun-fu, she also possesses the Left Eye of Darkness. In the first game, she re-awakens after being stolen for 500 years to fight against the angelic horde of Paradiso after spending much of her time as an amnesiac.

In the second game, Bayonetta and her long-time friend and rival Jeanne must fight through the Inferno to put a stop to the plans of the villain and uncover the truth behind the Witch Hunts.

A description of the outfits

In the first game, Bayonetta is mostly seen wearing a skin-tight suit that is made out of her hair. It has a rose on her abdomen, paired with white gloves, and black and gray heels, along with several gold chains. She also wears cat-shaped earrings along with glasses.

Additionally, she wears an Umbran Watch on her chest containing the Left Eye of Darkness, represented by the red jewel.

She undergoes a more radical change to her appearance in the second game. While retaining the skin-tight bodysuit, she wears silver chains and more stylized gloves. Her hair is also shorter, in the style of a pixie cut and her glasses return.

Released amid much controversy and technical challenges, Bayonetta 3 remains an easy recommendation for both veterans and newcomers to the series alike.

