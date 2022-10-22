In Dota 2 The International (TI) 2022, fans will witness the clash between a North American sapling organization and a team with roots that are more than a decade-long - Beastcoast and PSG.LGD. The match is set to take place on October 23 in Suntec Singapore.

PSG.LGD is a long-running team that started back in 2010 and went through several shuffles on its roster. It remains one of the biggest powerhouses in the Chinese scene. Beastcoast was established more recently in 2019 and acquired a steady roster for its TI journey, and has become the longest-lasting five-man roster in the history of all teams.

PSG.LGD secured their entry into the Upper Bracket from Group A but lost their bearings and are now fighting to survive in the Lower Bracket. Beastcoast placed seventh in Group B and entered the Lower Bracket where they beat Hokori and Evil Geniuses (EG).

Beastcoast vs PSG.LGD: Who will face elimination in Dota 2 TI11?

Beastcoast might be a considerably new Dota 2 team, but the roster does have prior experience in the scene, having played under the team, Infamous. The roster has proven itself after eliminating EG, the highest-placed team in Group A, with a flawless 2-0 scoreline in the Lower Bracket Round 2, which had a best-of-three format.

Beastcoast is more inclined towards selecting a Dota 2 hero draft that can withstand unavoidable teamfights, like Tiny and Brewmaster. Meanwhile, they prefer to pick champions like Slark and Phantom Lancer for the mid-to-late-game period who can secure kills on their own.

This strategy of picking off estranged enemies quickly gives the team the upper hand, since the immediate teamfight will have one or more of the players missing.

PSG.LGD learned that their Shadow Fiend - Marci combo needs a little more work and quickly shifted to a Kunkka-and-Earthshaker-centric draft to counter the chase that heroes like Tusk and Bloodseeker can give when on the opposite side. This draft quickly set the stones for the team to win with a clean 2-0 scoreline against BOOM Esports, knocking them out of the tournament.

PSG.LGD has always been a super-aggressive Dota 2 team that knew what fights they wanted to take, along with when and where to maximize their chances of winning. Their experimental draft was quickly countered by Team Secret in the Upper Bracket, but they did not lose hope and are now rising through the Lower Bracket.

Beastcoast takes a unique approach to their draft with few predictable combinations, while PSG.LGD is of the mentality to bulldoze through any obstacles. Taking one team's side is a tough decision, but PSG.LGD is looking statistically more favorable to win the upcoming matchUp.

Head-to-head

Beastcoast and PSG.LGD played against each other in 2021 where the latter won 2-0 in TI10 and WePlay AniMajor, and Beastcoast won 2-0 only in ESL One Fall 2021.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

PSG.LGD

Wang “Ame” Chunyu

Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang

Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida

Zhao “XinQ” Zixing

Zhang “y`” Yiping (IGL)

Beastcoast

Héctor “K1” Antonio Rodríguez Asto

Jean “Chris Luck” Pierre Gonzales Salazar

Adrián “Wisper” Céspedes Dobles

Elvis “Scofield” Joel De la Cruz Peña

Steven “Stinger” Vargas Mamani (IGL)

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the livestream of the main event. The Lower Bracker Round 3 match between PSG.LGD and Beastcoast is scheduled for October 23 at 10 am SGT/7:30 am IST/4 am CEST.

This is a high-stakes event where all the teams that still remain in the fight are racing for the best possible position to take home a huge chunk of the $17,167,616 (USD) prize pool.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

Poll : Will Beastcoast survive against PSG.LGD in Lower Bracket Round 3? Yes No 0 votes