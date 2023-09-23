5 beginner Descendants in The First Descendant open beta

The First Descendant is a game that has quickly become a topic of interest for many players. In addition to its impressive graphics, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, it stands out because of the world it presents, the story it proposes, and the characters that inhabit its universe. The launch of the title's open beta has allowed many players to enjoy its mechanics in advance.

One of the questions that concern players the most is which characters are best to start with. If readers want to learn more about this topic, we suggest five beginner Descendants to get them started.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Descendants for beginners in The First Descendant open beta

1) Ajax

Ajax is one of the best characters in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Ajax has become the favorite character of many players in The First Descendant due to his balanced stats. His main skills are Orbit Barrier and Hypercube.

Orbit Barrier is his main ability and allows him to place a solid shield in front of him. This allows players to dodge most enemy attacks and keep the health bar at a favorable level for longer.

As for the Hypercube, it allows Ajax to deploy another shield, but this time in the form of a dome. This makes him invulnerable to aerial attacks and gives him protection in most situations.

2) Viessa

In The First Descendant, Viessa has ice powers (Image via Nexon)

Viessa is an amazing character from The First Descendant whose skills are focused on crowd control.

The sum of her abilities can provide a very satisfying gameplay experience. With Frost Road, she increases her movement speed and shield for 19 seconds, in addition to slowing her enemies. She also inflicts damage in the area of attack, which is doubly beneficial.

While some of her powers require a solid strategy to use, the results are immediate: Viessa can freeze and melt even the toughest elite enemies. The icing on the cake, however, is the Blizzard skill. This ability deals a lot of damage but has a short range and a long animation, so players should think about the consequences before using it.

3) Lepic

For players who don't just rely on the power of magic to solve problems, Lepic might be the best Descendant choice. This character's style can be described as "point and shoot," as most of his skills are related to his aim and ranged attacks.

Lepic has grenades that he uses to keep his enemies at bay. His Overkill ability turns his arm into a deadly grenade launcher. In addition to the year he makes in the area, he leaves behind small areas of damage.

One of Lepic's weaknesses is that he cannot withstand melee attacks. As long as players stay away from their target, they can defeat it. He also becomes invincible for five seconds when he hits at close range.

4) Bunny

In The First Descendant, Bunny is a character focused on speed (Image via Nexon)

Bunny is a character that needs to be unlocked. To do this, one needs to play with Ajax, Viessa, or Lepic and collect the resources needed to get her.

For the more restless players, Bunny is the perfect avatar. This character generates electricity as she moves, and activating her Speed of Light ability increases his effectiveness.

The electrical energy also gives her other powers. These include an auto-targeting electro-bomb, an automatic electrical pulse, and a laser beam. Besides, when Bunny lands, she inflicts area damage by performing his double jump. She also moves at a faster speed than other characters.

5) Valby

According to The First Descendant's developer, Valby's body is 100% water. Using this as a starting point, the team turned this character into one of the most fun in the game.

Among her main abilities is Liquefied. This allows her to move through enemies while increasing her movement speed and defense. Besides, it creates a water path that continues to deal damage to Valby's opponents for the duration of the ability's effect.

Perhaps this character's biggest weakness is that when she uses Liquefied, she can't take her feet off the ground or activate other abilities.

This was our list of five beginner Descendants in The First Descendant's open beta. We recommend that you learn more about the game in this article on how to quickly unlock each character.