The First Descendant Bunny guide: Builds, location guide, and more

The First Descendant is an upcoming free-to-play action MMO-lite due for a full release in 2024. Developed by Nexon, the Korean studio behind popular MMO titles like MapleStory, The First Descendant is out for a public crossplay beta right now. At its core, this looter shooter takes the static hero-character approach to diversify its classes. Like Warframe, each character has a set of skills that match their thematic identity.

Bunny is the very first Descendant you meet during the game's prologue, where she is established as a critical part of the plot to claim the Ironheart. However, you can actually get Bunny as a playable Descendant very early into the game.

As the tutorial establishes, Bunny is a jovial speedster comparable to Volt from Warframe. She is all about maintaining her top speed, which in turn fuels all of her abilities.

The First Descendant Bunny farming guide: How to craft

Bunny research can be done even without acquiring the resources during the open beta (Image via Nexon)

Like Warframes, Descendants in The First Descendants can be built with four parts: core, catalyst, stabilizer, and cells. These must be crafted in advance and require their own specific set of resources.

The very first side-quest you get is about crafting Bunny as your recommended second Descendant after picking a starter. This involves obtaining three blueprints that drop from different missions in Kingston and doing a Normal Gravewalker Intercept by talking to Seneca in Albion, which will give you the Amorphous Material.

During the open beta, you can skip a major part of the grind as you do not have to gather the resources and craft each individual component. Instead, you can talk to Anais to turn in the Bunny research, which will unlock the Descendant after 12 hours.

The First Descendant Bunny build (2023)

Standard Bunny build at level 40 with four Crystalizations in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Characters in the First Descendant have MP as the primary resource to use in their abilities. Bunny, however, belongs to a subset of Descendants that needs to manage more than one resource for casting abilities. She can gather electricity charges by staying on the run, indicated by a secondary bar under her MP bar.

The bread-and-butter of Bunny's gameplay is to use her second ability to gain speed and charge up the electricity required for her third ability, Lightning Emission. Lightning Emission is one of the best horde-clearing nukes in the game, making short work of missions where enemies clump together.

Pumping skill modifier modules benefit Bunny's Lightning Emission across the board. More skill power means one-shotting mobs with one pulse, while more range means hitting more enemies without having to zig-zag too much. There is a slight downtime between Lightning Emission's cooldown and the duration it covers after a cast, but it is easily manageable without modding skill duration.

It is generally a better idea to cover Bunny's blind spot: survivability. Pump HP, DEF, and Shields, and throw in Strong Mentality for easier resource management. While mediocre at bossing, this build can deliver great results in nearly all other content available so far.

Note that the build provided is fitted for the stat balance in The First Descendant open beta. While you can sink resources into it to farm content for now, a possible balance revision in the full release means this is not the final build. It is better to treat the build as a rough template and make your own adjustments to suit your playstyle.