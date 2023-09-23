Fastest ways to unlock every Descendant in the First Descendant open beta

The long-anticipated First Descendant Open Beta has made its debut, drawing fans eager to dive into the new title. Impressively, the game quickly gained popularity, blowing up on Steam's charts during the initial hours of its crossplay open beta event. However, players are encountering a particular challenge in-game: unlocking characters, or as they are referred to, Descendants.

In the current beta version, there are a total of 13 available descendants, with players being able to choose one of them as their initial character at the outset. The true test lies in the grind that comes after selecting that first character, presenting one with a demanding progression journey. To simplify things, here's how you can unlock every Descendant in the game easily.

Unlock every Descendant in the First Descendant with these simple steps

Head to Anais to check character requirements in the First Descendant (Image via Nexon Games)

If you’ve already played the First Descendant and are exploring the Ingris Continent, you may need to travel back to the Hub area. Within Albion, go to the Research Center, past the Gun Shop, and find a white-haired NPC named Anais. To note, she has semi-gold goggles on her head and literal golden hands.

She’s a magister who sided with the humans and now shares the knowledge about the Descendants.

Check the requirement for each character in the First Descendant (Image via Nexon Games)

From there, click the Research Requests, and then choose Descendant. You will be given a list of different options, so pick one you like most. For example, when you click Sharen, it will tell you the Research Time would be around 12:00:00. Moreover, there’s an included Research Coat of 100,000 Caliber.

You’ll also gain a multitude of background information about your desired character. Sharen is revealed to be an officer of an assassination group who can use her electric Arche abilities during a fight. It’s also revealed how she became a cyborg despite her background in stealth.

You can unlock Sharen using these materials in the First Descendant (Image via Nexon Games)

Here, you can see the Research Material needed to unlock any Descendant. To unlock Sharen, you would need the following: (1) Sharen Enhanced Cells, (1) Sharen Stabilizer, (1) Sharen Spiral Catalyst, and (1) Sharen Code. However, these materials have other ‘raw’ elements to make them.

Sharen Enhanced Cells, for example, would need the following materials: (384) Superfluid, (270) Metal Accelerant, (9) Data Processing Circuit, and (1) Sharen Enhanced Cell Blueprint. Furthermore, it takes six hours to make this single material.

Superfluid materials in the First Descendants (Image via Nexon Games)

You can also click each of these materials to view the ‘Acquisition Info,’ where you’ll have the information on how to collect it. It reveals the location and everything required to explore and gather.

Here's a quick way to access materials in character unlocking (Image via Nexon Games)

However, if you want a quicker and easier way to get the materials, go back to Anais and click the ‘Descendant Material Shop.’ Here, you can see all the materials required to unlock each character. She will ask you for Credits, which is a currency that can be exchanged instead of the usual Caliber.

The best way to gain Credits is through ‘Growth’ quests. Go to the Game Menu and find the ‘[Growth] The Journey Begins.’ From there, you’ll see a list of quests within the game. Once you complete every growth objective, you can earn rewards and enough Credits for your special buys.

The First Descendant's open beta will run until September 25.