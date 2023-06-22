5 beginner tips for players starting Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble is finally out for consoles. Since the new spin-off in the acclaimed Crash Bandicoot franchise combines platforming with a MOBA game, the unique combo is sure to attract fans and curious newcomers. As such, those who have zero experience with the genre may be left overwhelmed. This is a 4v4 multiplayer game after all, with chaotic action never subsiding for more than a few seconds. So, diving into your first match can be incredibly daunting.

Regardless of whether you're a Crash fan with little multiplayer experience, or a veteran coming off other popular MOBAs, the bottom line remains the same. Players need to know what's going on and the nitty-gritty of the deal.

Here are 5 tips for beginners playing Crash Team Rumble

Before starting, let's cover the basics. In Crash Team Rumble, the goal for a team is to collect Wumpa Fruits, the signature mango-like fruits the series is known for. These are turned in at the team's Wumpa collection stations to score points, and the first side that reaches 2,000 points wins. To achieve this, players will traverse varied maps to collect fruits, many of which are inside crates that can be broken open.

Each hero is also distinct, so players must utilize their unique abilities effectively. But there is more to it. Each map also has Gem Pads that, when activated in a set, grants the user's team a boost in scoring. However, the opposition can easily take over too. Then there are Relics, collectibles that can be turned in at Relic Stations to obtain helpful power ups for the team, like force fields that avoid damage.

As such, there are a few nuances players must first grasp:

1) Orchestrate a well-balanced team

Like other MOBA games, each playable character in Crash Team Rumble falls under one of three categories:

Scorer: This role is best at collecting Wumpa Fruit as they are able to collect more than other roles. They are also often very agile characters.

These specialize in playing more of a support and sustainibility role, including enhancing the team's capabilities by being able to collect more Relics than usual. Blocker: They are the Tanks or Defenders of this game, often boasting large health pools, and have many tricks up their sleeve to keep the opposition from digging their heels in. They are crucial for distracting and dispersing potential assaults as well as fortifications.

While only three characters are available at the start, more can eventually be unlocked; try out each and see which suits you best. Note that even though each contributes better to a specific role than others, all team members should aid progression as smoothly as possible.

On that note, have a balanced team with at least one of each of the three roles to be able to collect, sustain, and protect effeciently in the long run. This brings us to the next point.

2) Focus more on collecting and sabotaging than fighting

In any PvP multiplayer game, players should have each others' backs at all times; the same is true in Crash Team Rumble. Be it protecting your Scorers from annoying enemy Blockers or keeping the opposing Boosters from gaining Relics, the concent stays the same. However it should be noted that eliminations do not matter, hoarding and unloading does.

As such, the main goal for any team should be to collect and turn in as much fruit as possible. However, sabotaging foes' progression also goes a long way in increasing the odds of winning. As such, be sure to maximize the output using bonuses from Relics and Gem Pads, while keeping foes from controlling their own territory.

3) Fleeing is often better than dying

Emericagirl24 @emericagirl24 My FAVORITE strat so far in @CrashBandicoot 's Crash Team Rumble beta is using Dingodile and dropping the Healing Fridge on the enemy team's platform! Scares them off of it right quick! My FAVORITE strat so far in @CrashBandicoot's Crash Team Rumble beta is using Dingodile and dropping the Healing Fridge on the enemy team's platform! Scares them off of it right quick! https://t.co/kkOkaApdEO

Combat is unavoidable in the race to score the highest in Crash Team Rumble. This means players can often find themselves in low-health situations. Dying will not just put them out of commission for a precious few seconds, but also hand over a portion of obtained Relics to the opposition.

As such, it is best to avoid confrontations as health regenerates outside of combat. Furthermore, there are powers and abilities that can heal teammates as well. For example, Catbat's burger can heal allies, while the Healing Fridge power that any character can equip heals allies in a target radius.

4) Be sure to aim for the Epic Relic Station

Canadian Guy Eh @Canadianguyehh



Lemme show you why. Watch the score.



@ToysForBob @CrashBandicoot In Crash Team Rumble, Just Beachy's Epic relic station is to NOT be slept on. It's not flashy, it may seem "Meh", but its the MOST important relic station in the BetaLemme show you why. Watch the score. In Crash Team Rumble, Just Beachy's Epic relic station is to NOT be slept on. It's not flashy, it may seem "Meh", but its the MOST important relic station in the BetaLemme show you why. Watch the score.@ToysForBob @CrashBandicoot https://t.co/j4qx05s4jr

At the center of each map lies a large station called the Epic Relic Station, and its powers vary depending on the map. Its importance should not be underestimated as it can help turn the tide of battle in a pinch. It is activated by turning in 30 Relics, which does seem like a high number.

Epic Relic Station's bonuses are worth the hassle in Crash Team Rumble. The BIg Bonsai, for example, spawns golden Wumpa Fruit worth 100 standard ones. So it is evident why activating a station should be one of the primary objectives besides fruit collection. After all, it can help your team get a leg up if you are falling behind.

5) Utilize Powers at the right moment

Players can also equip different Powers to bring into the match in Crash Team Rumble. These are activated after the Power guage is completed. However, it is key to understand when to use one. The Healing Fridge, as mentioned before, can help keep the team alive while trying to secure a set of Gem Pads.

If the enemy team is causing too much trouble, consider harassing them at their base spawn with a Gasmoxian Guard, which attacks foes in range. At the end of the day, Crash Team Rumble is about outsmarting the enemy, and only the sneakiest, fastest, and slyest critters come out on top.

Crash Team Rumble is available for PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S. Players can look forward to more past the current ongoing season in the future.

