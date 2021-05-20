"Being a woman on the internet is so f****d up": Twitch streamer QTCinderella reveals she has to pay $2,500 a month to remove inappropriate pictures of herself from the internet

Notable Twitch streamer QTCinderella recently made a concerning revelation on stream after she stated that she is forced to dole out a sum of $2,500 every month just to get inappropriate pictures of herself removed from the internet.

The 26-year old streamer, renowned for her cooking, chess and Just Chatting streams on Twitch, made a startling revelation during her recent livestream, which not only served as a reflection of the state of the internet today, but also left fans with a lot to ponder over.

Her statement was made in reference to a recent tweet by her boyfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren, in which he posted a picture of his buttocks.

Speaking about how female streamers would be at a clear disadvantage if they were to do the same, QTCinderella drew on her own personal experience to comment on the unfortunate plight of most female streamers on Twitch today.

QTCinderella explains the ordeal of being a female streamer on Twitch

In response to Ludwig's recent tweet, QTCinderella proceeded to share her thoughts with her Twitch audience on what would most likely happen if the roles were to be reversed:

"My a** is okay alright, maybe not as good as Ludwig's but it's pretty good and I thought it'll be really really funny to tweet out the same exact photo and say checkmate and like all of you would think that it's funny but there's probably like ten jerk-offers in this chat who would save it and be like 'Oh, so hot '. So I'm sad that the jerk-offers ruined my life . I've talked about this before, being a woman on the internet is so f****d up. "

She then came up with a shocker of a reveal as she claimed that due to the growing abundance of shady viewers online, she is forced to dish out a sum of $2,500, every single month:

"I literally pay two-thousand five hundred dollars a month, I don't even make, you guys saw how much ad revenue I make , I don't even make that in ads! I have to pay two thousand five-hundred dollars a month just to get jerk-offers' photos deleted off Tumblr and sh*t. Because these guys will take a screenshot of me bending over and be like 'Oh My God, I'm gonna c*m" and I'm like bruh I was just getting cookies out of the oven , like why are you like that? If someone doesn't want to be sexualised, why do you have to sexualise her ? "

QTCinderella's aforementioned statements serve as yet another concerning reminder of the various complexities that female streamers have to undergo on Twitch today.

Be it in the form of stalkers or getting unwarranted attention from simps and online creeps, the conundrum of cultivating a safe space for female streamers to operate in on Twitch continues to intensify with each passing day.