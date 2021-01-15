Bella Poarch addresses Tyga video rumours 

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch recently addressed the rumors surrounding an explicit video featuring herself and rapper Tyga.

Back in October 2020, the TikTok star grabbed headlines after she was spotted at what is presumed to be Tyga's house. The duo shot a fun TikTok video together. This led to rampant speculation that she spent the night at his place.

there’s rumours that a erotic video of bella poarch and tyga was leaked but i cant find it anywhere — ## peka !! ^_- ♡ (@CATGIRLCORPSES) October 11, 2020

With Bella Poarch nor Tyga denying or confirming anything on the subject, Twitter soon became a breeding ground for intense speculation.

There are some answers to this now, as Bella Poarch recently addressed the Tyga video on TikTok, where she took part in the popular "2 Truths and a Lie" challenge.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Bella Poarch addresses rumors she did a sex tape with Tyga in the “2 Truths And A Lie” challenge on TikTok. Addison Rae also did the challenge yesterday. pic.twitter.com/eSadDT2vWT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 14, 2021

Among the three options on display, Poarch chose the false option when faced with this statement: "I made a s*x tape with Tyga."

What is also interesting to note are the two times she chose the truth option. She chose the truth option when she was asked if TikToker Griffin Johnson "slid into her DMs," and if she was adopted.

Bella Poarch claims the video with Tyga is "false," reveals she is adopted

In the past, Tyga has often been accused of deliberately revealing explicit photos of himself to increase traffic on his page.

Back in October, he was spotted alongside Bella Poarch, and the duo seemed to have struck up an unlikely friendship. This has led many to believe it is much more than just an ordinary friendship.

Their silence on the video only ended up exacerbating things, with fans wondering what really happened till this very day.

This makes her recent decision to finally address the rumors so important, and brought about some closure to all the rumors.

TikTok star Griffin Johnson has also confirmed Poarch's statement by sharing a screenshot of him praising her "style."

confirmed that i slid into bella poarch’s DMs — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) January 14, 2021

I said I like her style pic.twitter.com/zOJxYZSKez — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) January 14, 2021

Griffin's timely clarification should put a stop to all rumors that had been circulating online.

Bella has been vocal about her adopted status it in the past. It is presumed that while she was born in the Philippines, and raised by an American family in Hawaii.

She has also opened up about her rough childhood, which caused her to hide her scars with numerous body tattoos.

Today, Bella Poarch is a 19-year-old former US Navy vet turned social media influencer. She achieved worldwide fame for her 'M to the B' TikTok clip. The clip went viral due to her lip-syncing skills and unique facial expressions.

Her fame has brought her millions of followers across the globe and has led to collaborations with the likes of James Charles and Justin Bieber.