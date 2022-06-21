Beloved god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

It is essential for a Destiny 2 weapon to feel good in a player's hands. Choosing between numerous archetypes isn't easy, especially if every single one differs greatly from the other. While PvE is a place where you can keep gaining an advantage over the modifiers of the A.I., PvP is a whole different story.

Beloved is one of those weapons that feel amazing to use on top of being an Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle. It floats between the right balance of the perfect reticle, thickness, and perk combinations. The following article will focus on the latter.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination for Beloved Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

Beloved is an Adaptive Framed Solar Sniper Rifle that can be acquired by opening Opulent chests on Derelict Leviathan or focusing engrams on Crown of Sorrow. Either way, crafting a Beloved will require you to unlock five deepsights of the weapon.

Having an excellent Legendary special weapon in the energy slot is highly beneficial, as it paves the way for strong Kinetic Exotics such as Thorn, Ace of Spades, No Time to Explain, and many more. Beloved also consists of 68 aim-assists, which can be amplified using mods like Target Adjuster and Sniper Targeting in PvP.

While it doesn't have the highest damage output in PvE, Beloved does come with perks like Fourth Time's the Charm, Rampage, and Incandescent.

2) PvP god roll

Destiny 2 PvP best perk combinations (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

In the right hands, Beloved can be one of the deadliest weapons in the game. Similar to other Sniper Rifles, it is capable of shutting down opposing Guardians with only a single shot to the head. Added perks can modify the weapon's Range and Aim-assists, making it near impossible to miss a headshot, let alone a body shot.

The perk combinations for Beloved in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range.

Snapshot Sights for rapid aiming speed.

Moving Target for increased Aim-assists and increased movement speed while aiming.

Other perks such as Surplus in the first column and Quickdraw in the second column are viable choices, but not with each other. Surplus can go well with Box Breathing or Moving Target, where Quickdraw is viable with No Distractions or Snapshot Sights.

3) PvE god roll

Beloved Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 PvE (Image via Bungie)

While Adaptive Framed weapons aren't the most efficient choice for PvE, Beloved does come with some perks that might prove to be valuable for players. Although Sniper Rifles don't have any Champion mods tied to them, they still have a use in clearing out annoying Sniper adds and dealing damage to bosses.

The best perk combinations for Beloved in PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil and Handling.

Appended Mag for more Magazine Size.

Fourth Time's the Charm for getting two rounds back with several precision shots.

Box Breathing for 31% more damage after aiming the weapon for a short duration.

While the above perks are suited to boss DPS, No Distractions and Rampage can be an excellent combination for add clearing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far