The AK-12 is an assault rifle in Delta Force, known for its accuracy and reliability. Exclusively available to the Assault Class, this weapon is unlocked upon reaching account level 23. It excels in close- to medium-range engagements thanks to its high firing rate of 735 RPM, but struggles with stability in long-range combat.
This article will guide you in creating the best AK-12 build in Delta Force to dominate close- to medium-range battles.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Most optimal Delta Force AK-12 build
To use this assault rifle to its fullest, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed in detail below.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator
- Barrel: AK-12 Elite Bipod Long Barrel
- Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip
- Stock: UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock
- Rear Grip: AK Skeleton Foregrip
- Magazine: AKS-74 45-Round Extended Mag
- Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)
- Optic: Cobra Accuracy Sight
- Right Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo
- Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard
- Left Patch: DD Python Handguard
- Right Patch: DD Python Handguard
- Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard
With these attachments, your weapon becomes significantly more stable, reducing the shakiness experienced during sustained firing. This results in a controllable weapon with a manageable recoil pattern, providing an edge in distant engagements. Note that the aforementioned attachments require unlocking, which can be achieved by leveling up the weapon through gameplay or by using EXP Tokens for an instant upgrade.
How do these attachments affect the AK-12?
This section details how each attachment enhances the AK-12’s performance.
The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly reduces vertical recoil, making the weapon more controlled and stable. Pair it with the Secret Order Bevel Foregrip, which is crucial for managing horizontal recoil. While vertical recoil can be mastered with practice, controlling horizontal recoil ensures smoother sustained firing.
The AK-12 Elite Bipod Long Barrel enhances the range and muzzle velocity, optimizing the weapon for medium-range combat while providing additional stability and control.
To further improve handling, the UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock makes the weapon easier to operate, while the AK Skeleton Foregrip boosts both control and stability during sustained fire.
For ammunition, the AKS-74 45-round Extended Mag increases magazine capacity to 45 rounds, allowing prolonged firing without frequent reloads. Pair this with the Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) to counter the slight reduction in handling caused by the extended magazine.
For optics, the Cobra Accuracy Sight offers a clear sight picture for precision aiming. This is a subjective choice, so feel free to select an optic based on your preference.
The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo enhances hip-fire accuracy and improves ADS (aim down sight) speed, making it a great addition for quick engagements.
Lastly, the DD Python Handguard further boosts handling, compensating for any reductions caused by the other attachments.
Best AK-12 build calibration settings in Delta Force
After equipping the recommended attachments, calibrate them to further enhance the weapon's overall performance. Here are our suggestions for the same:
- Optic: Zoom Default; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm
- Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm
- Foregrip: Weight Limit -20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm
- Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm
- Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Placement +4 Slot
