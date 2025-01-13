The AKM is an assault rifle in Delta Force, featuring a slow firing rate of 600 RPM but delivering devastating damage output. Due to its recoil and power, it is one of the hardest weapons to control and master. This assault rifle is exclusively available for the Assault Class and unlocks at account level 34. It excels in medium-range gunfights and can dominate the battlefield when used skillfully.

With the right build, its performance can be significantly enhanced, making it easier to control. However, practicing in the training range is recommended to master handling this weapon.

This article explores the best AKM build in Delta Force that gamers can use to dominate medium-range battles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force AKM build

To unleash the full potential of this assault rifle, you must select the right attachments, as discussed in detail below.

AKM assault rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

Bastion Horizontal Compensator Barrel: AKM Beaver Long Barrel Combo

AKM Beaver Long Barrel Combo Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip

AK Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base

Stable Grip Base Stock: AK Folding Stock

AK Folding Stock Stock Pad: AK Stock Recoil Pad

AK Stock Recoil Pad Magazine: AKM 30-Round Polymer Mag

AKM 30-Round Polymer Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Left Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

The loadout code for this Delta Force AKM Rifle is as follows:

AKM Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F5I4I809B793ILS11ON5

With these attachments, the assault rifle becomes easier to control, and its recoil becomes more manageable. However, the attachments mentioned above need to be unlocked by leveling up the weapon. To do so, you’ll need to play a few matches or use EXP Tokens to speed up the process.

How do these attachments affect the AKM?

The section below explains how each attachment enhances the AR's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Bastion Horizontal Compensator is crucial for reducing horizontal recoil, which is significantly harder to control compared to vertical recoil. The latter can be managed by dragging your mouse downward, but the compensator makes horizontal stability much more manageable.

The AKM Beaver Long Barrel Combo increases the weapon's range and muzzle velocity, which are essential for improving performance in longer engagements. Additionally, it enhances gun control and stability, making longer fights easier to handle.

The X25U Angled Combat Grip improves both vertical and horizontal recoil while also boosting accuracy, ensuring better shot connection.

The AK Heavy Tower Grip has no drawbacks and slightly enhances key stats like control, handling, stability, and accuracy. Pair this with the Stable Grip Base to further improve the gun's stability and control.

The AK Folding Stock is ideal for compensating for the handling trade-offs introduced by other attachments. Similarly, the AK Stock Recoil Pad provides slight improvements to the gun's control, handling, and stability.

For the magazine, we recommend the AKM 30-Round Polymer Mag. This is to maintain better handling and stability, as larger magazines negatively impact these stats. However, if you're confident and willing to compromise on handling, you can opt for the 40-round magazine. Adding the Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) further improves handling.

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a fan-favorite optic due to its clean sight picture, though you can change this based on personal preference.

The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo increases ADS and hip-fire speeds and can be equipped anywhere as per your needs.

Finally, the DD Python Handguard enhances handling, making the gun more controllable and faster to operate.

Best AKM build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, calibrate them to further enhance the AKM's overall performance. Here are our suggestions for the same:

Optic: Zoom +0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm

Zoom +0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Placement +2 Slot; Thickness +20.00 mm

Placement +2 Slot; Thickness +20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Thickness Default

