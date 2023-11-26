Best anime games to buy in Steam Autumn Sale 2023

The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 features some solid deals all around, and this is true for anime games as well. Whether based on a popular show or manga or a derivative of the iconic Japanese animation style, fans are spoilt for choice in this regard. Action games, RPGs, puzzlers, fighting games, and many other genres encompass this category of gaming.

With that said, here are some of the biggest discounts on some of the best anime games available on the market right now for the 2023 Steam Autumn Sale.

10 best anime games to buy from Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (75% off at $14.99)

One of the most popular anime of all time got its best video game adaptation in 2020. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot adapts the iconic Shonen Jump show into an action RPG format. Relive exciting moments with Goku and friends as players fight across the Saiyan saga all the way to the Buu saga in this massive journey.

2) Dragon Ball FighterZ (85% off at $8.99)

Those looking for a more hardcore gaming experience should check out Dragon Ball FighterZ. This fast-paced fighter is one of Arc System Works' best fighting game offerings and perfectly captures the aesthetic of the anime despite its 2.5D visuals. With a massive roster of Dragon Ball Z heroes and villains to pick from, players can spend hours practicing complex combos and indulging in dream fight matchups.

3) Attack on Titan 2: A.O.T. 2 - Final Battle (50% off at $29.99)

Attack On Titan 2 Final Battle is a retelling of the first two seasons of the immensely popular fantasy anime, with the Final Battle DLC touching on season 3. That said, it is a very fan-service heavy action game from Koei Tecmo that does the Titan-slaying, ODM-traversing action justice on most fronts.

4) Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (60% off at $23.99)

Speaking of fan service, developer CyberConnect2 is no slouch in this regard. Creating the iconic Demon Slayer anime in the Naruto SUN Storm format results in a fantastic arena fighter that isn't just faithful to its anime's over-the-top action but also captures the excellent story well. Along with the game's base version, its Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions are discounted similarly for Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

5) Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (50% off at $19.99)

The Crayon Shin Chan game adaptations have largely been Japan-exclusive, but the latest open-world slice-of-life game is an exception. Control everyone's favorite Shin Chan on a new countryside adventure as he collects bugs and interacts with his favorite people on a relaxing vacation full of fun and adventure.

6) Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Collection (80% off at $9.99)

The Digimon games are fairly underrated, but the Cyber Sleuth saga might just be the best of the bunch. This package comes at an 80% discount during Steam Autumn Sale 2023 and includes two games: Cyber Sleuth and Hacker's Memory (side story). Both see players embark on a JRPG tale to catch and tame new monsters in turn-based battles while delving inside the cyberspace EDEN.

7) Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (85% off at $7.49)

Speaking of JRPGs, the first Ni no Kuni is an underrated classic. With animated sequences created by the acclaimed Studio Ghibli, this fantasy journey oversees Oliver after he is transported to a magical land as he searches for a way to revive his deceased mother. Relive the classic via the latest enhanced remaster during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

8) Hatsune Milu Project DIVA Mega Mix+ (60% off at $15.75)

The blue-haired Vocaloid Hatsune Miku is somewhat of a virtual celebrity at this point and has seen many rhythm game entries up to this point. Mega Mix+, the latest and enhanced version of the original Nintendo Switch release, is now discounted for Steam Autumn Sale 2023. Engage in head-bopping and challenging rhythm maps and aim for the highest score.

9) Scarlet Nexus (80% off at $11.99)

One of the newer anime IPs from Bandai Namco in quite some time, Scarlet Nexus sees players fight an otherworldly threat as protagonists Yuito or Kasane. Utilize psionic abilities to supplement the fast-paced hack-and-slash action across a dreary sci-fi world boasting cel-shaded visuals in this narrative-driven game.

10) Fate/Extella Link (60% off at $19.99)

While the latest Fate/Samurai game is not on discount for Steam Autumn Sale 2023, Fate/Extella Link is a suitable alternative. Developed by Marvelous, it pays ample homage to Koei Tecmo's Warriors/Musou games with hundreds of on-screen enemies and extravagant attack animations. Fans will delight in controlling iconic Fate characters in thrilling skirmishes across battlegrounds.