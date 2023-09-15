5 most popular fighting games Twitch streamers of 2023

For years, fighting games have consistently had a prominent presence in the streaming and gaming communities. Twitch offers a wide array of fighting games to select from, ensuring that viewers have a multitude of options to enjoy. Although categories like "Just Chatting" and games like "Valorant" and "Minecraft" attract larger audiences, fighting games continue to amass hundreds of thousands of viewers every month.

The driving force behind the community undoubtedly consists of the viewers, fans, and, notably, the players or the Twitch streamers themselves. This article aims to delve into five of these streamers who have achieved significant popularity within this specific category.

Note: Given the multitude of games and streamers available, this article has limited its focus to featuring one streamer per game.

5 Twitch streamers who are known for fighting games

1) DaigoTheBeasTV (Street Fighter 6)

The first inclusion on this list spotlights the Japanese esports player and Twitch streamer Daigo Umehara, a.k.a DaigoTheBeasTV. His expertise lies in 2D arcade fighting games, with a particular focus on titles developed by the Japanese video game company Capcom.

At present, DaigoTheBeasTV boasts a substantial following of over 374K on his Twitch account. He's been actively engaged in playing Street Fighter 6, which made its debut earlier in 2023. Impressively, each of his streams garners hundreds of thousands of views, firmly establishing him as the most-watched Street Fighter 6 streamer.

2) AF0xyGrampa (Mortal Kombat 1)

Denom Jones, known as "AF0xyGrampa," is another prominent streamer who excels in the realm of fighting games. Hailing from Britain, he currently represents Team Panther. Although he maintains a modest subscriber count of 42.9K, as of this writing (September 15), he holds the distinction of being the most-watched Mortal Kombat 1 streamer on the platform.

He also delves into other fighting games, such as Street Fighter 6 and Tekken. recently, he has also tried out some real throwbacks, including titles like "Prince of Persia: Warrior Within" and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time."

3) btssmash (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)

The third addition to our list comes in the form of a collective effort rather than an individual streamer. The Twitch channel is known as "btssmash," with "bts" representing Beyond the Summit. For those seeking Super Smash Bros. Ultimate streams, particularly on a competitive or organized level, this channel could be an ideal destination.

Although the group disbanded earlier in 2023, their Twitch account continues to command a substantial audience, with a remarkable following of over 422K followers.

4) TeamSp00ky (Tekken 7)

Victor Fontanez, better known by his Twitch channel "TeamSp00ky," is the next streamer to be highlighted in this list. With an impressive following of over 322K on Twitch, he undoubtedly ranks among the most popular streamers in the fighting game category.

While he enjoys playing various fighting and non-fighting games (such as Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter 6, and the recently released Starfield), he is particularly renowned for being the most-watched individual streamer when it comes to Tekken 7.

Note: The most-watched Tekken 7 channel on Twitch is the official page of Tekken (238K followers) itself.

5) Dsimons (Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle)

The final entry to our list brings a mobile gaming perspective, featuring the Spanish-speaking streamer known as Dsimons. With an impressive following of over 72.4K followers on Twitch, Dsimons has garnered a significant audience. His current streaming focus revolves around the immensely popular free-to-play mobile game Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle.

Another game that this streamer frequently explores is Dragon Ball Legends, which is also a free-to-play mobile game developed by BNE Entertainment.

It's worth noting that both of these aforementioned games, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends, presently stand as the two most played and watched Dragon Ball Z-related games on Twitch.