Street Fighter 6 demo: Start date, content available, platforms, and more

The Street Fighter 6 showcase, which took place on April 20, 2023, provided a lot of valuable information. Capcom revealed the title's single-player gameplay, a variety of game modes, as well as DLC characters. The developer also announced the game's new demo.

This article contains information about the demo and everything that it has to offer.

The Street Fighter 6 demo is currently available on PS4 and PS5, other platforms to get it next week

The demo version of Street Fighter 6 went live right after the 30-minute showcase came to an end at around 3:30 pm PDT/4:00 am IST (April 21, 2023). However, it is only available on the PS4 and PS5 for now.

Fortunately, the demo is not a console exclusive, and neither is the game. Other platforms, namely Xbox and PC, will get access to the demo on April 26, 2023.

In summary, the demo for the upcoming Street Fighter game will be available on all platforms by April 26, 2023.

Content available

The demo version of Street Fighter 6 does not have a lot of content. In fact, it is a demo, not an open beta, which means online play is unavailable. This might be disappointing to some fans, but it is also understandable since Capcom might be busy preparing the servers for the game's launch date.

In any case, the demo of the upcoming Street Fighter title has the following content that players can try out:

Fighting Ground (One on One, Extreme Battle, Tutorial, Character Guides)

World Tour (Character creation and first part of the main story)

Playable characters (Luke, Ryu)

Playable Stages (Genbu Temple, Training Room)

Commentators (Aru, Viscious)

Since online play is not available, players cannot go head-to-head against others. The purpose of the demo is to get new players accustomed to the concepts of Street Fighter. In fact, several new and casual players will be more interested in single-player content instead of going online.

The tutorial for the game features Classic, Modern, and Dynamic controls. Players can either choose to use legacy buttons or automated ones, depending on what they feel is easier. It is important to note that the character that players will create right now will carry over to the main game as long as they play it on the same platform.

Street Fighter 6 will be launched on June 2, 2023, on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

