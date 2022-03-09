What is the best Arena 13 deck in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale developer Supercell has consistently provided players with new cards, emotes, skins, and Arenas. With each new card and Arena, the tactics change, and because it is a card-based strategy game, users must adapt to the changing systems.

Arena 13 in Clash Royale, Rascal's Hideout, unlocks seven new cards: Rascals, Healing Spirit, Elixir Collector, Goblin Drill, Bowler, Magic Archer, and Bandit. This article features the best Arena 13 Deck, including one of these cards that gamers can unlock upon reaching the Arena in Clash Royale.

Most potent Arena 13 deck in Clash Royale

1) Bowler

The Bowler troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5

Damage: 180

Hit Points: 1300

Bowler is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). He is a ranged, area damage troop with high hitpoints and moderate damage.

A Bowler deals significant splash damage to his enemies and pushes them back. He works very well against charge troops like Ram Rider and Prince. It costs five Elixir to play Bowler.

2) Baby Dragon

The Baby Dragon troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4

Damage: 100

Hit Points: 720

Baby Dragon is an Epic card that can be unlocked once users reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). It is an air troop with ranged area damage, moderately high hitpoints, and relatively low damage.

It is a small flying air troop that can be used well to counter units with low Hit Points as it can deal splash damage and take out hordes of skeletons or goblins. It costs four Elixir to play Baby Dragon.

3) Graveyard

The Graveyard troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5

Damage: 67

Hit Points: 67

Graveyard, a Legendary card, can be unlocked once gamers reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). It is a spell with a wide radius that can spawn 15 Skeletons, which appear one at a time inside the spell's radius in random order.

It is one of the very few cards that can be directly deployed on enemy towers (like all spells). Unlike other spells, Graveyard spawns Skeletons directly inside the circular area of the spell. It costs five Elixir to play Graveyard.

4) Electro Wizard

The Electro Wizard troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4

Damage: 91x2 (182)

Hit Points: 590

Electro Wizard in Clash Royale is a Legendary card unlocked once players reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). He is a ranged troop with moderate hitpoints and damage who stuns his targets with each strike.

When two targets are within his range, Electro Wizard splits the damage and attacks in two chains.

This card can be used well to stun enemies and works great against cards like Inferno Tower and Baby Dragon as it resets their increasing damage. It costs four Elixir to play Electro Wizard.

5) Mini PEKKA

The Mini PEKKA troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4

Damage: 340

Hit Points: 642

Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale is a Rare card unlocked once users attain Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). He is a melee troop with moderate hitpoints and geat damage.

Mini PEKKA is a smaller and faster version of PEKKA that deals lesser damage when compared to the latter but has far greater speed. It can be used as a mini tank troop, costing just four Elixirs.

6) Ice Golem

The Ice Golem troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2

Damage: 40

Hit Points: 565

Ice Golem in Clash Royale is a Rare card unlocked once gamers reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). It is a building prioritizing, melee troop with moderate hitpoints and low damage.

Ice Golem deals damage on destruction and slows down enemies at the same time. It can be used well as a mini tank with the added bonus of slowing down enemies. It costs two Elixir to play Ice Golem.

7) Poison

The Poison Spell card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4

Damage: 57x8 (456)

Clash Royale's Poison is an Epic card unlocked once players reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). It is an area damage-dealing spell with a wide radius and moderately high damage.

It creates a circular area where enemy troops and buildings are slowly damaged over time. It also slows down enemies by 15% and costs four Elixir to play.

8) Log

Log is a Legendary card in Clash Royale (Image via Clash Royale)

Cost: 2

Damage: 240

Log in Clash Royale is a Legendary card unlocked once users reach Arena 13 (Rascal's Hideout). It is an area damage spell that deals damage in a rectangular area on the ground by rolling through its targets, damaging them, and pushing any troop.

It can be used well to counter troops like Goblin Barrel or swarms like skeleton army or goblin gang. It costs two Elixir to play Log.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer