Best Argenti team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Two Honkai Star Rail activities are categorized as end-game, and Memory of Chaos is one of them. There are several stages available, and each one gets harder than the last. With Argenti’s release in the space odyssey, players might be curious about what team will help them conquer this end-game activity.

This article lists the best Argenti team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinions.

Best Argenti team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. He is the newest addition to the Path of Erudition character roster, and players can obtain him during the second phase of version 1.5.

Argenti is a little different from other Erudition characters as his ultimate ability has two variations. The first variant consumes little Energy and deals Physical damage to all enemies. The second variant is an enhanced version of his ultimate that consumes significant Energy and deals Physical damage to all opponents while hitting random enemies six times.

Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Tingyun is the primary support/buffer. Hailing from the Path of Harmony, she can provide ATK and damage-oriented buffs to her team members.

Tingyun is one of the best support characters in this space odyssey. When fitted with the right sets of equipment, her buffs are unmatched. Tingyun can also regenerate Energy for a single ally, which will benefit Argenti as he requires a notable amount of Energy to unleash his full potential.

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is the debuffer of this team composition. Players can also obtain her during the second phase of version 1.5, as her first rerun banner will be available alongside Argenti’s Warp banner.

Silver Wolf follows the Path of Nihility to place Bugs in the form of debuffs. She can place an on-field ally’s element type on an opponent as a weakness type. Silver Wolf’s ultimate deals Quantum damage to a single enemy and reduces their DEF stat for three turns.

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Fu Xuan is the tank. She treads on the Path of Preservation and possesses a unique kit. Her role is to ensure none of her allies get knocked down while fighting.

Fu Xuan can tank and absorb incoming damage by activating her skill “Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts.” Wherever her HP drops below 50%, she automatically activates her passive talent, which heals 80%-92% of her missing HP.