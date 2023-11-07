Is Silver Wolf worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 rerun? Pull value analysis

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update marks the highly anticipated Silver Wolf rerun. Also designated as a genius hacker, she is a coveted 5-star unit from the Quantum element who has been quite relevant to the game’s meta thanks to her powerful debuffing capability.

The Stellaron Hunter treads on the Nihility Path to inflict Weakness on opponents while reducing their DEF. Her entire kit appears to be quite useful in the battle, which puts her above a strong support like Bronya in various combat situations.

Hence, we recommend getting her from the rerun banner if your account needs a powerful debuffer. Further details regarding her team role and abilities have been presented below to help you decide if she is worth pulling into Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Silver Wolf’s team role and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Silver Wolf can debuff enemies during battle (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Silver Wolf takes on the role of support across various team compositions in Honkai Star Rail. Her entire moveset is designed to weaken an enemy via powerful debuffs, enabling allies to deal more damage on target.

Basic ATK : Silver Wolf Quantum DMG to a single enemy, which scales on her ATK stat.

: Silver Wolf Quantum DMG to a single enemy, which scales on her ATK stat. Skill : Upon activation, it inflicts an ally’s element as Weakness on a target, and their DMG RES to the same is reduced. Only one Weakness can be implanted on each enemy, and there is a base chance to reduce their further DMG RES for two turns. She also launches a Quantum DMG at the target.

: Upon activation, it inflicts an ally’s element as Weakness on a target, and their DMG RES to the same is reduced. Only one Weakness can be implanted on each enemy, and there is a base chance to reduce their further DMG RES for two turns. She also launches a Quantum DMG at the target. Ultimate : Silver Wolf decreases an opponent’s DEF three times while unleashing a massive Quantum DMG on the target.

: Silver Wolf decreases an opponent’s DEF three times while unleashing a massive Quantum DMG on the target. Talent : She has a chance to implant a random bug on an enemy after attacking them. The bugs either reduce the target’s ATK, DEF, or SPD.

: She has a chance to implant a random bug on an enemy after attacking them. The bugs either reduce the target’s ATK, DEF, or SPD. Technique: Attacks a target to enter battle and further reduces the toughness of all enemies. Enemies with their Toughness Broken in this way trigger the Quantum Weakness Break effect.

Silver Wolf’s Skill is one of the most powerful abilities in the game, as it lets you build various mono-elemental team compositions.

Should you pull Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 rerun?

Silver Wolf rerun banner was shown in the version 1.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update features powerful characters like Huohuo and Argenti, Silver Wolf is still worth spending your Stellar Jades on, given that her kit is pretty much future-proof. She has introduced a unique Weakness implant mechanic to the combat system, which lets you easily tackle various end-game activities.

Her DEF reduction debuff can be quite strong against bosses that have a massive HP pool. Hence, she is worth your investment unless you want to save your resources to summon any future Honkai Star Rail characters.