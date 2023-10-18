Best Honkai Star Rail endgame teams as of October 2023

The extensive turn-based combat system in Honkai Star Rail demands players to create a proper team comprising offensive and defensive characters to tackle the endgame contents. Thankfully, the title offers a wide catalog of units that team up well, allowing you to create various intricate setups to tackle these challenging activities.

That said, new characters usually have a fair bit of influence over the current meta. With Jingliu getting added to the roster recently, a few setups have come to light alongside other compositions.

This article discusses the best teams to tackle the endgame challenges as of October 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the best endgame teams in Honkai Star Rail as of October 2023?

1. Imbibitor Lunae+ Tingyun+ Silver Wolf+ Luocha

Image showing the optimal Imbibitor Lunae team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane continues to be a strong DPS as of October 2023, as he can unleash both powerful single-target and AoE attacks, thanks to the Destruction Path. Regardless of the enemy’s number in the endgame domains, he can consistently perform while snagging multiple Skill Points to activate his enhanced Basic ATK.

On that note, Tingyun offers the best support, boosting Imbibitor Lunae damage and energy recharge with her Skill Point neutral kit. Silver Wolf also extends her debuffs to reduce enemy defense, maximizing Lunae’s DMG output in this coveted hypercarry team in Honkai Star Rail.

Lastly, Luocha can heal the entire team, sustaining everyone for a prolonged battle.

2. Jingliu+ Bronya+ Pela+ Luocha

Image showing the best Jingliu team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is arguably the best DPS to use in Honkai Star Rail right now, as she boasts a strong kit without any Eidolon. Like Lunae, Jingliu treads on the Destruction Path to access single-target and AoE attacks, which is ideal for any endgame content where the number of enemies varies.

However, she requires Bronya to obtain her Syzygy stacks before switching to her Transmigration. The latter is a buffer that can also increase ATK and CRIT DMG for the entire team.

While Pela can increase Jingliu’s DMG output by reducing the enemy’s DEF and Ice resistance, Luocha will sustain the entire team using his powerful healing ability.

3. Blade+ Bronya+ Lynx+ Fu Xuan

Blade's hypercarry team can clear any endgame content (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade has secured his foothold in the current Honkai Star Rail meta with Fu Xuan by his side. He's an HP-scaling DPS who can easily stomp on elite enemies, given his massive damage output and self-healing abilities. He also doubles as a tank and can turn the tide in battle with his follow-up, launched after obtaining the required stacks.

Fu Xuan provides damage mitigation, helping Blade survive incoming attacks. She can also increase Blade’s HP and CRIT Rate, making him more consistent during combat.

Lynx can increase Blade's health and taunt value, enabling him to soak up more damage from opponents. This way, he can unleash his AoE counterattacks more frequently, dealing more damage to the end-game activities. The former can also regenerate HP for the entire team, along with removing a debuff from them.

Blade also requires Bronya to take an extra turn and capitalize on her buffs to reach his maximum damage potential in Honkai Star Rail.