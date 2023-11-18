Honkai Star Rail 1.5 support character tier list

In Honkai Star Rail, support units are the foundation of every team setup because they are experts at enhancing the lead character's fighting abilities. Some of them extend their defensive skills to keep a team alive throughout a battle, while others give DPS units necessary buffs.

This article features a tier list of support characters, ranked based on their pull value in the 1.5 version of the game. Their potential at zero Eidolon was taken into account to ensure fairness.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Honkai Star Rail 1.5 support characters in a tier list

Support character tier list for version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

All the support characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 are ranked in this tier list. It should be noted that a character's low ranking does not always mean that they are worthless.

The units could offer different results depending on how you build them. Utilize any character; they're all functional with the correct equipment investment.

SS+ tier

Luocha, best healer in game (Image via HoYoverse)

SS+-tier support characters can be utilized in practically any team composition in Honkai Star Rail. They have straightforward, powerful moves that have no downsides, which makes them helpful in combat.

The following characters deserve to be at the top of the tier list:

Luocha

Bronya

Tingyun

Silverwolf

Luocha’s abilities are particularly unmatched, and he has established a standard for all the healers in the game. He is a unique asset for end-game teams due to his strong auto-restoration and healing field.

S tier

Hanya, a new 4-star Support character who is about to debut in version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Many strong Honkai Star Rail support characters that are great substitutes for some of the game's top-ranked units can be found in the S tier.

Here are the characters worth developing to raise your team's performance:

Asta

Pela

Bailu

Lynx

Hanya

Huohuo

Due to her proper accessibility as a debuffer in the game, Pela is currently in high demand. Her gameplay is skill-point neutral, and her constant Ultimate can tear through a significant portion of the enemy's protection despite her squishy nature on the battlefield.

Bailu is the only healer who can resurrect an ally in battle.

A tier

Yukong, an Imaginary element character who can buff teammates(Image via HoYoverse)

Due to power creep, a few Honkai Star Rail support characters have been moved to the A tier. Higher Eidolons and gear investments can result in better performance for the following characters:

Natasha

Yukong

Before Lynx took her place, Natasha had a high pull value due to her accessibility as a 4-star healer. On the other hand, Yukong's powerful ATK and CRIT boosts are restricted due to her clumsy playstyle.

This concludes Honkai Star Rail 1.5's support tier list.