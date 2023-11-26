Best Argenti team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Argenti's limited-time event Warp banner is scheduled for release in nine days in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. During the second phase of the ongoing version, players can obtain him by rolling in his banner.

Simulated Universe is considered an end-game activity in Honkai Star Rail with various Worlds to challenge. After obtaining Argenti, Trailblazers might wonder what the best team is for him to challenge the activity.

This article lists the best team to conquer the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinions.

Best Argenti team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Argenti is the main DPS. He wields the Physical element and is the newest addition to the Path of Erudition character roster.

Argenti can deal significant damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. His skill deals decent Physical damage to all opponents on the battlefield. Argenti's ultimate is unique as it can consume a little Energy to deal damage to all opponents.

When he consumes full Energy, he deals absurd damage to all adversaries and hits a random enemy up to six times.

Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun is the primary support/buffer of this team composition. Players can easily obtain some copies of her from the Warp banners, as she is a four-star character.

Tingyun follows the Path of harmony and excels in buffing her allies to allow them to deal more damage. Her skill can buff the ATK of a single ally, and her ultimate regenerates Energy for a team member while increasing their damage. Tingyun's kit allows her to fit into various teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Pela

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Pela is the secondary support/debuffer. She is a four-star Ice unit treading on the Path of Nihility.

Pela can reduce her opponent's DEF stat by inflicting Exposed on them. She can inflict Exposed to all enemies with her ultimate ability while also dealing decent Ice damage. Pela can also remove a buff from an enemy with her skill. Pela is an S-tier support character who can fit into numerous teams.

Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is the healer of this team composition. She is the newest Path of Abundance character wielding the Wind element.

Huohuo can buff her allies while healing them. Her ultimate restores Energy and boosts ATK for all allies, allowing Argenti to accumulate more Energy and activate his ultimate with maximum Energy. Huohuo's skill can cleanse one ally while healing the rest of the party to ensure everyone's survivability.