Knowledge about the best armors in Avowed is important if you want to engage in Obsidian's fantastical RPG, especially during its hardest difficulty. Choosing the perfect gear can help you in the title's toughest encounters. However, it might not be easy selecting one as the game has a large variety of equipment.

This article guides you on the best armors in Avowed and how to unlock them.

Some of the best armors to get in Avowed

Best armors in early-game

1) Arcanist’s Gambeson

Arcanist's Gambeson in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: +15% Area of Effect Damage, +20 Maximum Essence

+15% Area of Effect Damage, +20 Maximum Essence Type: Light Armor

Light Armor Weight: 7.2

The Arcanist's Gambeson is a great early-game armor for players using a Wizard build in the title.

To get it, head inside a dilapidated house in Yellowband Camp, Dawnshore. There, you'll find the Gambeson inside the chest. You can acquire the Bounty Side quest for the Yellowband group to get additional rewards while eliminating the enemies stationed there.

2) Blackwing Armor

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: +30% Stealth Attack Damage, +25% Movement speed when crouched

+30% Stealth Attack Damage, +25% Movement speed when crouched Type: Light Armor

Light Armor Weight: 8

For players who want to acquire one of the best armors for Avowed's early-game stealth build, Blackwing is an easy pick. The movement speed buff makes it so that you can finish through stealth sections quickly. During the 'An Untimely End' main quest, you can loot Blackwing off of Ygwulf if you decide to attack him during the mission.

3) Steel Garrote Plate

Steel Garrote Plate armor in the title (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: When you take damage greater than 25% of your maximum health, your attacker will receive 50% of the damage. +1 Constitution

When you take damage greater than 25% of your maximum health, your attacker will receive 50% of the damage. +1 Constitution Type: Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor Weight: 25

It is a great choice for a tank build. The first bonus makes your defense into offense, while the additional constitution increases your maximum health. You can find it in the Ruinous Cavern located westwards of Paradis in Dawnshore.

4) Stelgaer's Pride

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: When you take damage greater than 30% of your maximum health, you'll cast a Barbaric Shout. +5% Stamina regeneration rate

When you take damage greater than 30% of your maximum health, you'll cast a Barbaric Shout. +5% Stamina regeneration rate Type: Medium Armor

Medium Armor Weight: 18

It is one of the best armors for an early-game fighter build in Avowed. Its Barbaric Shout makes your attacks uninterruptable and empowers you. It can be acquired by finding an Intimidating Feline Codpiece inside a shed located south of Watcher's Mirror.

To locate the treasure from the map, you'll want to start at the frontiers east of Paradis. Opposite to the Watcher's Mirror point of interest, head inside the small pathway on the edge of the cliff. Destroy the barricade at its end to locate the treasure and find among its contents, Stelgaer's Pride.

Best armors in mid-game

1) Warmage's Robe

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: +3% Damage Reduction, +2 additional Damage Reduction, +15% Ability Cast speed.

+3% Damage Reduction, +2 additional Damage Reduction, +15% Ability Cast speed. Type: Light Armor

Light Armor Weight: 4

The robe provides additional protection against damage. Its ability cast speed buff makes it great for a Wizard build. It can be purchased from Alyssa in the Naku Tedek Grounds located in the Emerald Stair region, costing around 5,200 coins.

2) Trickster's Cuirass

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: +20% Movement Speed while crouched, +40 maximum Essence

+20% Movement Speed while crouched, +40 maximum Essence Type: Light Armor

Light Armor Weight: 8

The Essence boost is a great advantage for players who rely on abilities. Although its movement speed increase is a downgrade from the Blackwing armor, its other bonus expands your area of expertise. It can be purchased from Cinzia in southwest Thirdborn, inside The Dead Swordfish region for 13,000 coins.

3) Death Knight Armor

Death Knight armor in the Obsidian RPG (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: When taking damage, there is a 10% chance you'll restore 15% of your maximum health. +30% resistance to Frost Accumulation

When taking damage, there is a 10% chance you'll restore 15% of your maximum health. +30% resistance to Frost Accumulation Type: Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor Weight: 25

Its resistance bonus and ability make it a good defensive armor in Avowed. You'll find it in the Hidden Carvern inside the Waterfall Cave, located in the Emerald Stair region.

Best armor in late-game

1) Robes of Surpassing Brilliance

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: +15% Area of Effect damage, +40 maximum Essence.

+15% Area of Effect damage, +40 maximum Essence. Type: Light Armor

Light Armor Weight: 4

It is a great pick for a wizard build, as the AoE damage and essence increase its offensive nature. You can find it inside the Robes of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Chest. It will be located in the southern region of Ancient Lakebed in Shatterscarp.

2) Vailian Breastplate

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: +2% Damage Reduction, +1 additional Damage Reduction, +20% Movement Speed.

+2% Damage Reduction, +1 additional Damage Reduction, +20% Movement Speed. Type: Medium Armor

Medium Armor Weight: 21.6

It is a great choice for players who want to build a nimble character with some damage resistance. You can locate it inside the Vidarro family mansion in Fior mes Iverno.

3) Skald's Brigadine

Stats -

Bonus and Enchantment: You'll start regenerating health if your allies are downed, +20% Stamina Regeneration rate.

You'll start regenerating health if your allies are downed, +20% Stamina Regeneration rate. Type: Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor Weight: 22

The Brigadine's stamina regeneration is one of the highest in the title, making one of the best armors for a Fighter build. You can find it on the first floor of Pargrun Cache in Shark's Teeth, Shatterscarp.

This completes the guide for the best armors to unlock in Avowed.

