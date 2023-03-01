Best artifacts for Dehya in Genshin Impact: Stats priority, two-piece, and four-piece combos

Dehya has finally arrived in Genshin Impact 3.5 and will remain available on the Event banner for a limited period of time. Fortunately for her fans, she will also be added to the Standard Wish banner starting with the v3.6 update. Dehya is a brand new 5-star Pyro character who has been receiving a lot of criticism from the community due to her underwhelming kit.

Having said that, there are a few different ways to build Dehya depending on the role that she plays in the team. This article will showcase some of the best artifact sets and combos in Genshin Impact to maximize her DMG when used as a DPS unit or to simply make her a tank support unit.

Tenacity of the Millelith is the best artifact set for support Dehya in Genshin Impact

1) Crimson Witch of Flames

This set is ideal for a Pyro DPS build (Image via HoYoverse)

As Crimson Witch of Flames is generally considered to be the best artifact option for a Pyro DPS unit in Genshin Impact, this applies to Dehya as well. The complete four-piece set will not only buff her Pyro DMG, but will also significantly increase her reaction DMG.

The stats and sub-stats to prioritize on each artifact piece in this set are as follows:

Feather (Attack): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, HP%, EM

Flower (HP): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, ATK%, EM

Sands (ATK%/HP%): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, ATK, HP, EM

Goblet (Pyro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP%, ATK%, Energy Recharge

Circlet (Crit RATE/Crit DMG): CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (depending on the main stat), HP%, Energy Recharge, ATK, EM

2) Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate is the best option for Dehya's burst DPS build (Image via HoYoverse)

While this isn't an ideal option, Dehya can be used as a burst DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Her high Elemental Burst cost of 70 Energy makes getting her Energy back a difficult task, resulting in Emblem of Severed Fate being the best option for a burst DPS build.

While the two-piece set provides 20% ER, the four-piece set provides a massive amount of Elemental Burst DMG based on the character's total ER. Not only can Dehya get her Energy back faster, but she can also deal a good amount of damage with her Burst.

The stats and sub-stats to prioritize on the Emblem set will be the same as the Crimson Witch of Flames.

3) Tenacity of the Millelith

Dehya can be a great tank support with this set (Image via HoYoverse)

The main element of Dehya's kit is her Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno. It creates a Fiery Sanctum field, which increases the active unit's resistance to interruption and mitigates a certain amount of incoming DMG, making her a good tank unit.

As such, when building Dehya as a support unit, it's vital that she has enough HP to ensure the team's survival. Keeping that in mind, the Tenacity of the Millelith is the best option for her in Genshin Impact. Its two-piece effect will immediately increase her Max HP by 20%, while the four-piece set will buff the party's ATK by 20%.

Since the purpose of this build is to make Dehya an incredible tank, players can simply focus on getting HP on all the artifact pieces and increase her Max HP.

4) Two-piece + two-piece combos

Currently, there's no dedicated set for Dehya, and Genshin Impact players are still trying to figure out how they want to build the Pyro character. They can either use a two-piece + two-piece combos of different artifact sets and aim for the best sub-stats depending on the build they want. Here are some options:

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames + two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

Two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + two-piece Tenacity of The Millelith

Two-piece Tenacity of The Millelith + two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames + two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Considering that these combos are mostly flexible, players can swap any of these sets with each other.

