Best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2 update

Archons in Genshin Impact are known to be powerful playable units. Each release has been monumental to teams and artifacts, as they are known for changing players' meta and approach against powerful enemies. Similarly, Nahida will be released in a couple of days, the Archon of a newly introduced Dendro.

As players are still testing out different Dendro reactions using the three available units in the game, the majority are still figuring out the correct gear for the Archon. Currently, two artifact sets synergize well with the Dendro element, and it seems Nahida will be able to utilize them as well.

The following article will help you choose the best artifact sets for the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact 3.2 alongside the correct teams and reactions.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Which artifact set to use for Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2

1) Deepwood Memories

This article will focus on two sets for the majority, which include Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams. Both can be farmed from the same domain in Sumeru, located just west of the Chasm. The image given below might give you an idea. Hence, if you want to pre-farm the sets, now is the time.

Domain location for Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like every artifact in the game, Deepwood Memories has two different buffs that can be formed with 2-pc and 4-pc. To summarize the sets and their buffs, Deepwood Memories can increase a unit's Dendro damage by 15% and reduce the Dendro Resistance of enemies by 30% upon casting elemental skill or burst.

This is leaned more towards an on-field playstyle, where Nahida will be your main DPS. However, to perfectly utilize this, it is recommended to have at least one Hydro unit and one high EM (Elemental Mastery) unit for Bloom reactions. Nahida can select up to eight enemies with her skill, which can create bloom reactions with a Hydro unit.

Best F2P units for Nahida with Deepwood Memories (Image via Genshin Impact)

On top of this, you can also choose to have a high EM (Elemental Mastery) character, such as Kazuha or Sucrose, to increase the damage of your bloom. Since Deepwood Memories will increase your Dendro damage while reducing a player's resistance to the elemental type, having an Electo battery such as Raiden Shogun or Fischl is also recommended.

2) Gilded Dreams

As mentioned earlier, the Gilded Dreams set can be obtained from the same domain as Deepwood Memories. However, the way this particular set works is a little complicated. Gilded Dreams grants 80 Elemental Mastery with its 2-pc set, alongside its 4-pc granting attack damage and Elemental Mastery based on the user's party.

Best units for Nahida with Gilded Dreams (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hence, if you're planning to get Gilded Dreams for your Nahida, you're looking at a more off-field sub-DPS support approach. The set can buff the user's Elemental Mastery by 200, but only if all characters have different elements. This will allow Nahida to deal damage with skill, apply a debuff, and let her allies handle the rest.

Gilded Dreams buff (Image via Destiny 2)

Reactions such as Burning, Burgeon, Quicken, and even Spread are recommended with different elements while using this set.

At the end of the day, it depends a lot on your team's composition and the reactions you're planning to go for. Both Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams are recommended for Nahida, as her passive and skill complements both sets very well.

However, when it comes to Nahida's Elemental Mastery, you will need to keep it at 1000 or below, otherwise, it can easily lead to diminishing returns.

Poll : 0 votes