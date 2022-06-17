Best artifacts and weapons for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is releasing its newest 4-star character Kuki Shinobu soon, and players will want to make sure they provide her with the best equipment. Shinobu has a very unique kit as the game's first Electro healer, and optimizing her build can be tricky. Much of her scaling is based on her Max HP, and she also has scaling based on her Elemental Mastery.

Fans will need to manage both of these stats along with equipping her with the right sword to maximize her effectiveness. Here's how players can build Kuki Shinobu.

Freedom-Sworn and Favonius Sword are among the best equipment choices for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Building Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact isn't too challenging. Since she will be released soon, fans will want to make sure they have the proper equipment to maximize her utility.

Shinobu is a unique addition to the game's cast as she is the first Electro healer, putting her in an interesting spot in Genshin's roster. She could fill the role of a healer in an Electro-focused team composition or be used as an off-healer in other teams. Here's how fans can build her for the healer role, as it is the one she is best suited to fill.

Best artifacts for Kuki Shinobu

Currently, the best artifacts to farm for Kuki Shinobu are the Tenacity of the Millelith and the Ocean Hued Clam set. Given that Shinobu is mostly based on healing and supporting her allies, these two sets will best fit her playstyle and help her provide even more to a team. The Tenacity of the Millelith set is the overall best set as it provides her with extra Max HP and allows her to provide a strong buff to her allies. Here are the substats players should be looking for:

Plume: HP% focus, with Elemental Mastery secondary.

Flower: HP% focus with Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery secondary.

Sands: HP% with crit stats and Elemental Mastery.

Goblet: HP% with Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge focus.

Circlet: Healing Bonus or HP% with crit stats, EM, and Energy Recharge.

Best weapon for Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu can use a variety of weapons, but when selecting her best sword, players will want to focus on substats that allow her to boost her teammates in battle. This means that fans have several powerful options, but the best picks are support-focused weapons like the Freedom-Sworn and the Favonius Sword.

The Freedom-Sworn allows Shinobu to gain a ton of Elemental Mastery from the substat along with some huge buffing potential even off-field. The Favonius Sword allows her to generate energy for her allies with ease, making her an even better support. Players can also pick swords like the Iron Sting if they want Shinobu to do a bit more damage at the cost of losing some utility.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character has some very unique abilities, and fans will want to make sure they are building her properly to take advantage of them.

