Best AS44 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Versatility in Call of Duty Warzone can often be overlooked. It’s not uncommon for players to stigmatize certain weapons if they aren’t shown to deal the most damage.

If reliability is valued more than a risky, fast-firing gun, they can use the AS44.

As an assault rifle, the AS44 has been in a really good place since Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone started. Most of its stats are solid to good, with a few that are fantastic, such as the ’s rate of fire. Where it suffers is recoil.

Of course, the right loadout is critical here. Here are two of the best loadouts for the AS44 in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Most potent AS44 loadouts for Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone

The fun of using the AS44 in Call of Duty: Warzone is the variety of builds users can pick and choose. Two of the best loadouts for the AS44 focus on boosting specific stats.

In the case of this gun, they can either maximize its close-range performance or focus on improving its medium-range capabilities.

Close-range AS44 loadout

To circumvent some of the AS44’s weaknesses in Call of Duty: Warzone, at least for close-range combat on maps like Fortune’s Keep, gamers should focus on stacking recoil control.

Of course, the attachments below also increase other stats like the rate of fire and mobility.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Kovalevskaya 615mm

: Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : ZAC 12A

: ZAC 12A Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened or Subsonic

: Lengthened or Subsonic Rear Grip : Taped Grip

: Taped Grip Perk 1 : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Perk 2: On-Hand

Rather than opt for an MX Silencer, they can go with the Recoil Booster. The AS44 already has good damage, so showering enemies with more bullets means more damage, especially with Lengthened ammunition and the large 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags.

Attachments such as the Taped Grip and ZAC 12A on the AS44 will further solidify the gun’s potential for close and medium-range gunfights. More importantly, the Kovalevskaya 615mm Barrel and M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel serve as the lynchpin to the AS44’s recoil control.

Medium-range AS44 loadout

Turning the AS44 into a medium-range monster for Season 4 follows a similar mindset as the previous loadout. Recoil control is essential here, but making it reliable for longer-ranged combat is equally vital in Call of Duty Warzone.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 615mm

: Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Kovalevskaya Custom

: Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel : Kovalevskaya Custom

: Kovalevskaya Custom Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 50-round mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 50-round mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk 1 : Disable

: Disable Perk 2: Fully Loaded

To make that a reality in Call of Duty Warzone, readers may turn to the MX Silencer and the Kovalevskaya 615mm. These two attachments will ensure the AS44 is more accurate, has better recoil control, and maintains good damage from faraway targets.

They should Equip the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic for an uptick in accuracy.

Individuals can finish the build with the Hatched Grip, Kovalevskaya Custom Stock, 7.62 Gorenko 50-round mags, and Lengthened ammunition. Those four attachments provide recoil control, accuracy, bullet velocity, and a bigger magazine.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far