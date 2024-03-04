Best Assault class tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

The introduction of the perk system has left players wondering who the best Assault Legends are for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. In the ongoing Season, the Assault class features a total of five Legends, each wielding different abilities specializing in dissimilar play styles. Olympus is the third map ever released in Apex Legends. It was launched in the tithe with the release of Season 7 along with the Gravitational Manipulator, Horizon.

Read on to learn about the best Assault class Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best Assault class Legend tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

The list below examines and places the best Assault Legends in a tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20:

S-tier

The Assault Legends in this tier are exceptionally powerful and can utilize their abilities in most situations. They also have a significant amount of value when deployed in Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

1) Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via EA)

Bangalore is one of the best Assault Legends in Apex Legends. When launched into Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20, she shows good results and is the strongest of all.

Bangalore’s Tactical ability, Smoke Launcher, allows her to play aggressively and passively simultaneously. Her Ultimate, Rolling Thunder, allows her to gain control of a certain area of the map, which stops the opponent's aggressive pushes and helps her allies stabilize before fighting.

A-tier

1) Fuse

Fuse (Image via EA)

Fuse is among the best Assault Legends for A-tier. This Bombastic Explosives Expert was released into the game with the launch of Season 8. His kit mostly revolves around trapping opponents in a spot to deal damage and bring enemies out of cover.

Fuse’s Tactical, Knuckle Cluster, launches a cluster bomb in a direction that continuously explodes on impact. His Ultimate, The Motherlode, allows him to launch a circular wall of flame in a desired spot to trap adversaries.

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via EA)

This Rebel Warlord secures the second spot on the A-tier of the best Assault Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. Mad Maggie’s abilities allow her to have an aggressive play style, as most of them revolve around pushing enemies, dealing damage, and stunning them.

Maggie’s Tactical, Riot Drill, launches a drill that attaches onto a surface and deals damage to adversaries on the other side. Her Ultimate is a giant Wrecking Ball that rolls in a direction while releasing speed boost pads and detonates when it gets close to adversaries.

B-tier

1) Ash

Ash (Image via EA)

Ash heads the B-tier of Best Assault Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. Released along with the launch of Season 11, Ash is a niche Legend in Apex Legends.

When deployed into Olympus, she shows decent results but falls behind other Assault Legends. Her Tactical, Arc Snare, allows her to tether an enemy in a spot for a couple of seconds. Ash’s Ultimate enables her to tear open a one-way portal to a desired location, which can be used by anyone.

2) Ballistic

Ballistic (Image via EA)

Ballistic is placed last on our best Assault Legends tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. He debuted during the launch of Season 17 of this F2P battle royale little and has one of the lowest-picked Legends.

Ballistic’s Passive allows him to stow a third weapon in his sling, which also gets upgraded to Gold tier when he is using his Ultimate. His Tactical ability, Whistler, fires a smart bullet that tracks an enemy and overheats their gun as they shoot.

