Best attacking strategies for December's Whirl Power challenge in Clash of Clans

The most recent troop challenge in Clash of Clans requires players to use Valkyries in multiplayer battles to gain resources and other rewards. This challenge is called Whirl Power. To receive rewards in multiplayer engagements, players must employ the required number of Valkyries.

The in-game description of December's latest Whirl Power challenge is as follows:

"Create whirlwinds of destruction when you use Valkyries during this event."

Players can employ various attacking techniques for a discounted training fee to achieve the Whirl Power challenge. Players can train the best army combinations to get more rewards like magic items and experience points.

GoVaHo and two other attacking strategies for Whirl Power Challenge in Clash of Clans

1) Valkyrie GoWipe

The Army composition of the Town Hall 10 Valkyrie GoWipe attacking strategy is as follows:

3 Golems

3 Pekkas

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard, and 1 Archer (clan castle)

Given that players can employ GoWipe in both multiplayer and clan war encounters, it is one of the most well-liked assault strategies in Clash of Clans. With GoWipe, players can also employ a variety of armies, including Witches, Hog Riders, Ice Golems, and Valkyries.

One of the strongest additions to the GoWipe attack is Valkyrie, as it will assist Golem in building the funnel for the Wizards and Pekkas. Players can use it in multiplayer battles for farming because it is a balanced resource attack.

2) DrVaWipe

The Army composition of the Town Hall 8 aggressive DrVaWipe attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is:

5 Valkyries

3 Dragons

3 PEKKAs

4 Goblins

4 Wizards

1 Hog Rider

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

4 Earthquake Spells

Dragon (Clan castle)

DrVaWipe is a 3-star offensive strategy that excels in multiplayer and clan war attacks and is available for Town Hall 8 and higher. This strategy makes use of dragons, PEKKAs, Wizards, and Valkyries, all of which, when used properly, can guarantee at least two stars.

Using air and ground force in the attacking plan may make it simpler for players to take bases. Players can also pick up a couple of Hog Riders or Balloons, depending on the enemy's base. Another way to use the DrVaWipe attacking strategy is with Witches, as they can help Pekkas reach the core of the base.

3) GoVaHo

The army composition of the Town Hall 8 regular GoVaHo attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

6 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

4 Archers

Barbarian King

3 Healing Spells

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

One of the quickest attack methods in Clash of Clans for capturing bases is this one. The Hog Rider will clean up the remaining mess, the Valkyries will destroy the core, and the Golems will take care of the damage. This assault can be used for clan war attacks, common trophy pushes, and even gold and elixir farming.

Players can employ the GoVaHo assault style in various variations, such as GoVaHo with Pekka and GoandHo with Witches, to accomplish the Whirl Power challenge. When it comes to winning multiplayer bases, players can also employ GoVaHo with air troops like Dragons and Minions.

Finally, players can use as many attacks as they want to complete the December month's Whirl Power challenge. Players may also try new attacking strategies and complete the challenge before January 3 to earn rewards like 400 experience points and Research Potions.

