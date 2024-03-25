Augments in Dragon's Dogma 2 are passive perks you can unlock as you accumulate DCP and level up your vocation. If you've leveled up multiple vocations, you'll be happy to know that anyone can equip all Augments in Dragon's Dogma 2 once unlocked.

You can have up to six Augments at a time; now, six passive perks working in tandem can greatly tilt the odds in your favor. But only if you make the right choices.

This article will show you the best Augments in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best Augments in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are a ton of Augments to unlock, and each one can greatly affect your experience with the game. Listed below are the best Augments you should prioritize getting for you and your Pawn:

Mettle (Fighter)

(Fighter) Endurance (Archer)

(Archer) Vitality (Warrior)

(Warrior) Intrepidity (Warrior)

(Warrior) Lethality (Archer)

Mettle is amazing for anyone who likes to rush head-first into battle; equipping it will boost your defense and help you fight longer. It's a must-have for Fighters and Fighter Pawns.

Going down the Archer Vocation is worth your time if you wish to grab the Endurance Augment. Whoever has this equipped gains a sizeable boost in stamina, which can be key in a fight.

Vitality is another Augment that will better serve those who like to rush into battle. Equipping this boosts the maximum health of your character, allowing them to tank more hits and fight longer.

Intrepidity is easily one of the best Augments in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you've equipped this, your loss gauge in the game will fill up way slower than usual, leaving you free to seek out more engagements or explore more before you feel the need to stop at an Inn.

Finally, Lethality is a must for every party. Having this equipped will boost the damage dealt when you target your opponent's vital areas. If you're struggling to take down any tanky foes, have a swing at them with this Augment equipped to have a much easier time.

With these Augments equipped, you shouldn't have any trouble dealing with most enemies in Dragon's Dogma 2. You can have six Augments equipped, so you can use your last slot to select something that fits your play style.

