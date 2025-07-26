Axe build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers should be the primary choice for those seeking raw power and overwhelming force. While other weapons dance around enemies, the axe smashes straight through them. This build turns you into a relentless, slow, but unstoppable juggernaut.

Ad

This article will guide you through the best axe build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

What is the best axe build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Best axe

Top weapon pick for the Axe Build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

There are four standout weapons for a proper axe build:

Ad

Trending

Scorn Greataxe: If you're fully committed to stacking Strength, this should be your pick. It has slightly lower base damage but scales at Level V with Strength, making it deadly when fully invested.

If you're fully committed to stacking Strength, this should be your pick. It has slightly lower base damage but scales at Level V with Strength, making it deadly when fully invested. Vermilion War Club: If you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, this weapon is ideal with its high blunt damage and strong Misty Breath skill. It also scales well with Strength (Level III).

If you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, this weapon is ideal with its high blunt damage and strong Misty Breath skill. It also scales well with Strength (Level III). Halberd: This is a solid choice, with good Strength scaling (Level II) and the Mighty Blow skill for aggressive plays.

This is a solid choice, with good Strength scaling (Level II) and the Mighty Blow skill for aggressive plays. Empyrean Greataxe: This weapon improves on the Halberd with higher stats and the same level of agility.

Ad

Best armor

Defense is just as important as offense, with a slow build, and the right armor helps you tank hits without dropping dead. The best combo is:

Centipede Carapace

Ming Greaves

North General’s Helmet

North General’s Vambraces

These offer solid defense and status resistance, especially helpful against late-game debuffs like Blight, Corruption, and Despair. You’ll get most of this gear fairly early, and it holds up well deep into the game.

Ad

Best skills

Must-have skills for dominating with the Axe Build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

To fully commit to the axe playstyle, pick up:

Ad

Colossal Smash Variant I and II: These Discipline skills let you slam your weapon into the ground for huge Area of Effect damage, and the upgraded versions even leave behind burning zones that continue to damage enemies.

These Discipline skills let you slam your weapon into the ground for huge Area of Effect damage, and the upgraded versions even leave behind burning zones that continue to damage enemies. Manna Potency and Capacity: These boost your healing potential because you'll need it when fighting tanky enemies.

Stat-wise, dump points into Strength first, as it’s your main damage source. After that, invest in Vitality to stay alive longer, and Endurance to avoid running out of stamina mid-fight. You’ll want enough stamina to roll, swing, and still have energy to block if needed.

Ad

Best items to carry

You should bring items like:

Manna Vase: Primary healing item

Primary healing item Steamed Bunny Bun: A slower backup heal

A slower backup heal Cornucopia Elixir: It will help you manage nasty status effects during tougher encounters.

It will help you manage nasty status effects during tougher encounters. Fire Pots or Niter Fire Pots: These throwables can finish off enemies when you're low on health and don’t want to risk close combat.

These throwables can finish off enemies when you're low on health and don’t want to risk close combat. Temperance: Useful for coating your blade in fire and boosting your damage output.

Jade pendants and benedictions

Ad

Your pendant selection matters a lot. Equip the Dragon-Fish Pendant and Twin Infant Pendant to boost stamina regeneration. The Coiled Dragon Pendant improves your skill damage, while the Tiger Pendant increases raw physical damage. For Benedictions, use Wei - Vitality Force to inflict more damage when at full HP and Wei - Combo Force to scale damage with consecutive hits.

The axe build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about risk and reward. You swing slow, but every hit counts, and with the right setup, you'll be tearing through enemies like they’re made of paper.

Ad

Also read — Best Longsword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Here are more articles on the game below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.