Best Ayato Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact

Ayato is a character who can easily apply Hydro, so if you want him to be in a Hyperbloom team in Genshin Impact, you need an Electro and Dendro character too.

The fourth character will usually be somebody who cannot interfere with the Hyperbloom Elemental Reaction, meaning that Anemo and Geo characters are popular options to round out the team.

To trigger this Elemental Reaction, one must use do one of the following:

Hydro → Dendro → Electro

Dendro → Hydro → Electro

The cover photo of this article references one example of a great team comp. In this instance, players would start off with Ayato (Hydro), use Kazuha to group up the enemy team, then use Nahida (Dendro) to create Bloom, and then finish it off with Raiden Shogun (Electro) to initiate Hyperbloom.

List of great Ayato Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact

The first team to cover here is Ayato + Kazuha + Nahida + Raiden Shogun. All four members are 5-star characters, meaning that this team comp isn't something a casual F2P player might be able to use.

Fortunate Travelers who do have access to all four characters will find that:

Ayato easily applies Hydro

Kazuha shreds Elemental RES and groups up smaller enemies

Nahida easily applies Dendro

Raiden Shogun triggers Hyperbloom and can help recharge Energy for the rest of the team

The latter three characters are staples on many top-tier teams, so it's no surprise they work phenomenally with Mr. Kamisato.

Dendro Traveler + Ayato + Kuki Shinobu + Kazuha

An alternative to the previous example (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is much more F2P-friendly than the previous one since there are fewer 5-star characters to summon from a banner here. Everybody has the Traveler in Genshin Impact, and unlocking the Dendro form is pretty easy by interacting with any Statue of the Seven in Sumeru.

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character, meaning she's quite easy to obtain. Otherwise, the general concept of this team is similar to the last one, except Kuki Shinobu can heal, and Dendro Traveler isn't as efficient as Nahida.

Some Genshin Impact players prefer to swap out Kazuha with Zhongli if they want to have a shielder, but the overall DPS will suffer as a result.

Collei + Ayato + Kuki Shinobu + Fischl

Even more F2P-friendly than the previous entry (Image via HoYoverse)

If Genshin Impact players don't like Dendro Traveler, they can always use Collei, whom everybody can get by clearing the Spiral Abyss 4-3. Also, using Fischl as another 4-star character over a 5-star character like Kazuha or Zhongli might be more comfortable for some F2P players, although their roles are entirely different.

In this example, you can opt to use Electro-Charged against groups of enemies and then try up the tactics to prioritize Hyperbloom when facing a singular strong enemy (like a boss). This team has actually seen success as a budget option in the Spiral Abyss.

Of course, Genshin Impact players can experiment with different characters to see what works for them and what doesn't in an Ayato Hyperbloom team.

