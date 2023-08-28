Best Baldur's Gate 3 tips and tricks to reach Act 3

To say that Baldur's Gate 3 is massive is an understatement. With all the choices you can make and the 17,000 endings you can get, it's hard to comprehend how Larian Studios managed to condense all this content into just three acts. Each act takes an average of 25 to 40 hours to finish, an indicator of just how large Baldur's Gate 3 is.

Act 3 is the final chapter of the game and is arguably the most action-packed, content-wise. While it's tempting to rush the earlier chapters to get into the final stage quickly, it is best to take your time to get the full authentic experience of the game.

That being said, here are some tips and tricks to reach Act 3 in Baldur's Gate 3.

3 best tips to reach Act 3 in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Recruit companions

Halsin is a strong ally to recruit prior to reaching Act 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In Baldur's Gate 3, companions are more than just sidekicks in combat. Their complex backgrounds and stories make up most of the game's rich plot, and they are a crucial factor in forging your own Baldur's Gate 3 ending. While it isn't possible to recruit every single companion in one playthrough, we suggest taking Halsin as he proves to be a valuable ally in Act 3.

Having him permanently at your party won't be easy, though. You have to journey with him toward the Shadow Lands and lift the Shadow Curse by locating a boy named Thaniel. You can delve into this article for a full guide to this specific quest.

Minthara and Jaheira are also important allies to recruit before heading to Act 3. If you choose to save the former during Act 1, you can rescue her in Moonrise Towers' prison to recruit her to your party. Meanwhile, you can invite Jaheira to your team during your fight with Ketheric Thorm, the final boss of Act 2.

2) Wrap up loose ends

Locate Thaniel to lift the Shadow Curse in Act 2 (Image via Larian Studios)

There are a lot of things to love about Baldur's Gate 3. But what really elevates this well-made title into a glorious masterpiece is its storyline. While the game is highly replayable, this isn't to say that you should not try to explore as much as you can during your first playthrough. This is especially important before reaching Act 3, as the city of Baldur's Gate is a point of no return.

Your final moments in Act 2 are the last chance you have to wrap up loose ends in the Shadow Lands. Before reaching Act 3, it is highly recommended to put a proper conclusion to Arabella's missing parents, lift the Shadow Curse, and explore the Githyanki Creche. We won't spoil it for you now, but you will find a lot of these storylines useful in Act 3.

3) Defeat the Thorm family

Defeat all Thorms before reaching Act 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

While you only need to kill Ketheric Thorm to advance to the next Act, defeating all four undead members of the Thorm family is an opportunity not to be missed. You will gain valuable items, quests, and loot by eliminating all three Thorms in Act 2.

You don't have to kill these bosses to defeat them, though, as you can go through several Skill Checks to avoid long and grueling battles. You can get the following rewards toward the end of these tasks:

Malus Thorm - Surgeon's Subjugation Amulet, Alchemy ingredients

Thisobald Thorm - Camp supplies, Alchemy ingredients, Worn Key

Gerringothe Thorm - Twist of Fortune, gold, Unsigned Trade Visa, Tollhouse Master's Office Key, Ironvine Shield

That's all for our tips and tricks to reach Act 3 in Baldur's Gate 3. Check this article if you need help getting through Act 2.