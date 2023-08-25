Best Baldur's Gate 3 tips and tricks to reach Act 2

Baldur's Gate 3 allows players to go on a great adventure across the Sword Coast in their quest to rid themselves of a Mindflayer parasite. They will visit countless places and encounter various people during the playthrough. The story can be quite convoluted, which means it can take time to finish. As such, the entire narrative is covered in a span of three acts.

Act 1 serves as an introduction to the mechanics and overall themes of Baldur's Gate 3. Beginners will find their footing in the first act before progressing to the next one.

The second act is considerably more difficult, so to ensure you are stepping in with the best foot forward, check out these three tips and tricks.

Reaching Act 2 in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Recruit all potential companions first

The first act of Baldur's Gate 3 also serves as an introduction to some of the game's main characters, including a majority of potential party members. These party members are Shadowheart, Astarion, Gale, Lae'zel, Wyll, and Karlach. Ensure they all become companions.

If you already have Speak with Animals as a spell or a potion, take a walk around the forest. Just past the bridge before the Blighted Village, head right to find the dog named Scratch. Speak with the dog and tell him to join your camp. Also, do not touch the body he is guarding to prevent him from turning hostile.

Once you reach level 2 or 3 and have a full party, head over to the crypt close to the beach and recruit Withers as well, as he is a valuable addition to the team in Baldur's Gate 3.

Lastly, decide whether Minthara or Halsin will join the party. Picking Minthara means missing out on the companionship of Wyll, Halsin, and the Tieflings in the grove, which will have dire consequences for Karlach later on. Thus, leaning towards Halsin is ideal.

Having all of the party members will make Act 1 easier and open up more quests in later acts of Baldur's Gate 3.

2) Complete all quests to ensure that the party is sufficiently leveled up

There are plenty of encounters that will take place in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3. Most major characters will have a quest for you.

Completing them will grant valuable rewards and experience points essential for leveling up. Make sure to do some exploring and talk to every NPC. Even if they don't offer a quest, they can give valuable information that can lead to clues for other missions.

There are plenty of missable quests in Act 1, and here are some of them:

Investigate Kagha

Save the Tiefling boy from the Harpies

Clear the spider nest inside the well in Blighted Village

Steal Silvanus' idol for Mol

Gnoll fight at the cave at Risen Road

Zhentarim Hideout

Free the Artist

Necromancy of Thay

Take the time to explore every house and crevice in Act 1 to ensure that all rewards and quests are dealt with before pushing towards Act 2.

You should be able to reach level six or seven if every single encounter and quest was found in Act 1, including those in the Underdark and Mountain Pass.

3) Explore both the Underdark and the Mountain Pass

In order to reach the Shadow-cursed lands that house most of Act 2, players must traverse either the Underdark or the Mountain Pass. They will lead to different opening sequences upon reaching the second act of Baldur's Gate 3.

That said, both the Mountain Pass and the Underdark will remain accessible regardless of your chosen path.

In fact, it is highly encouraged that both areas are explored since they hide plenty of useful loot and encounters that will bring precious experience points. To do this, explore both areas before pushing straight to Act 2.

These tips are bound to aid your party before diving into the second act of Baldur's Gate 3.