5 best Bard Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 carries over many aspects from its source material, Dungeons and Dragons 5th Edition. Due to this, many players can experience the popular tabletop roleplaying game without actually playing it. One of the many things that Baldur's Gate 3 emulates from D&D is the importance and the usage of spells. In the game, Spells are ranked by level, with the lowest level ones being called Cantrips.

These low-level spells can be cast at will and it does not cost the player a spell slot. One class that has the innate ability to use magic is Bards and like all spellcasters, they have a few Cantrips that they can choose from. Here are the five best Cantrips.

Note: The ranking in this article does not signify any particular order.

What are the best Bard Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Mage Hand

This Cantrip creates a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects up to 18 meters away. The hand is invisible and can be used to move light and medium objects around.

Mage Hand is a great utility spell that can be used in many different situations. Your imagination and your creativity are the only limits when it comes to this spell. Having this Cantrip equipped can help you navigate what would be an otherwise difficult situation when utilized correctly.

2) Minor Illusion

Certain situations or even certain playstyles in Baldur's Gate 3 might require you to rely on stealth to get around. If you find yourself in one of these situations, or if this is your style of play, you might benefit from having a spell that can distract hostile creatures around you.

Casting Minor Illusion does just that by creating an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. Using this Cantrip at the right moment can allow you to easily get past guards and into restricted areas without having to smooth talk your way in or resorting to violence.

3) True Strike

You can find yourself engaged in combat during adventures. During combat encounters, you might end up dealing with an enemy that is particularly difficult to hit, or you could just really want to ensure that you strike your target successfully.

Casting True Strike will help increase your chances of landing a successful hit on a target. What this Cantrip does is it gives you Advantage on your next Attack Roll, giving you better odds of hitting your target.

4) Friends

Bards are well known for being able to use their charisma to sweet talk their way out of dangerous situations and into favorable ones. Their Charisma stat is usually the priority since this is their spellcasting ability and it helps them play the roll of the group's negotiator.

However, if you ever find yourself in a situation in Baldur's Gate 3 wherein you must absolutely succeed in your rolls, you can cast Friends. This Cantrip gives you an Advantage on Charisma checks against a non-hostile creature.

5) Vicious Mockery

Speaking of Bards and their ability to use their words to their advantage, they also have a spell that lets them do damage by mocking their enemies. Vicious Mockery does 1d4 Psychic damage and requires enemies to pass a Wisdom saving throw.

1d4 might be small in terms of damage but it also imposes Disadvantage on the next attack roll of the enemy that is on its receiving end. This should not be ignored as it can turn a difficult encounter around, especially if you are dealing with an enemy that is a hard-hitter in Baldur's Gate 3.

These are the best Cantrips you can choose for your Bard in Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to check out the best Cantrips for Sorcerers, check out this list.