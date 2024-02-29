Best Black Swan free-to-play teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

Following the release of version 2.0, some players might be curious about how the best Black Swan free-to-play teams progress through the end-game missions on Honkai Star Rail. Simulated Universe is classified as an end-game task in HSR. It offers a good number of Stellar Jades and multiple stages to complete. As it resets every week, trailblazers are eligible to collect awards every seven days.

During the first banner phase of version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail, Black Swan, a path of Nihility character with the Wind element, was introduced. Her expertise is dealing Wind DoT (Damage over Time), which has a three-stacking capacity.

The top free-to-play Black Swan teams for the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Simulated Universe are covered in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0: Best Black Swan free-to-play teams for Simulated Universe World 8

Black Swan+Pela+Tingyun+Lynx

Black Swan free-to-play Teams for Simulated Universe World 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Pela (De-buffer)

Tingyun (Buffer)

Lynx (Healer)

Black Swan is this team's main damage dealer. Her primary method of doing damage while following the Nihility Path is by debuffs that have DoT (Damage over Time) effects. Black Swan receives assistance from Pela and Tingyun in the form of various buffs and debuffs during her engagements.

The latter raises Black Swan's ATK rate, but the former deals the Exposed debuff, leaving opponents more vulnerable to her DoTs. Lynx heals her allies when they are hit by an enemy during a fight, allowing them to live.

Black Swan+Luke+Hanya+Lynx

Black Swan free-to-play teams for Simulated Universe World 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Luke (Sub-DPS)

Hanya (Buffer)

Lynx (Healer)

The main DPS unit on this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 squad is Black Swan. She inflicts powerful Wind damage on her enemies with DoTs (Damage over Time) while advancing along the Path of Nihility. Luka also takes out the opposition and uses Bleed DoTs to deal enough Physical damage to support Black Swan.

Hanya assists the two DPS units by providing them with ATK-related boosts that increase their damage output per round. With her ultimate, she can also raise the DPS units' SPD. Lynx stays behind the lines to monitor her allies and provide healing when their health deteriorates.

Black Swan+Sampo+Yukong+ Natasha

Black Swan free-to-play teams for Simulated Universe World 8 (Image via HoYoverse

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Sampo (Sub-DPS)

Yukong ( Buffer)

Natasha (Healer)

The main DPS unit in this lineup is Honkai Star Rail's Black Swan. Although Sampo helps her by inflicting a fair amount of Wind damage, her abilities deliver the most impact.

To deliver more DMG, though, Yukong uses her abilities to boost her companions' ATK and CRIT. Natasha gives her allies the medical attention they require in the interim to keep them alive.

