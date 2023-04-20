Best bows in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West's latest DLC, Burning Shores, has brought players to a new map featuring a flooded island cluster that used to be Los Angeles. As with all expansions, a slew of new content has been added to the game with the update. The biggest addition for many players will be weaponry. Aloy's weapon of choice, the bow, comes in many shapes and sizes.

The developers at Guerrilla Games have added even more of those with the Burning Shores DLC. Here are some of the best ones that players should definitely consider using.

The new additions to Horizon Forbidden West's arsenal

1) The Emperor's Reign

Arguably the main bow type in Horizon Forbidden West, this legendary Hunter Bow is shown here (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"The mid-range weapon of choice for elite Queen agents who strike quick and close from the shadows, ensuring that the emperor's power remains absolute. Long may he reign."

This legendary bow is the best of the Hunter Bow class and packs a punch with its perks if played correctly. Featuring stealth, close range, overdraw, and knockdown damage along with melee follow-up perks, this bow is sure to kill quickly and quietly. The crafting cost is 3000 metal shards and 8 Brimshine.

2) Eye of the Storm

While its damage isn't the highest, its status chance more than makes up for it (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"Strike true as the Ten in the midst of battle with this powerful short bow. Designed to take advantage of multiple elements, its arrows bite and sting any enemy who gets too close".

Resting at the top of the Warrior Bow class in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the Eye of the Storm is an elemental beast capable of shooting frost, electric and acidic arrows. An extra 2% chance of corrosion from its perks, along with concentration, overdraw, and aerial damage perks, makes it a force to be reckoned with. It also sports a cost of 3000 metal and 8 Brimshine.

3) Gravesinger's Lament

Enter Horizon Forbidden West's version of a sniper (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"A Gravesinger knows that death can strike without warning. This powerful, long-range bow does the same."

Sometimes in Horizon Forbidden West, players just need to deal damage and a lot of it. This top-end Sharpshot Bow is perfect for such situations. With its perks, it can get even stronger, bettering stealth damage, multiple enemy damage, overdraw damage, brittle chance, and draw speed. It, too, costs the same as the previous bows.

4) The Tie That Binds

At long last, Horizon Forbidden West adds a legendary Ropecaster (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"A remarkable weapon crafted by an Utaru metal weaver. It excels at attaching Explosive Canisters to enemies, while its ropes are as sturdy as tree roots in the Oldgrowth."

Horizon Forbidden West's non-traditional bow type finally adds a legendary Ropecaster, The Tie That Binds, that is built for explosive damage. Additionally, its perks allow for faster rates of fire (draw and reload speed), and the explosions help, too (multiple enemy damage, overdraw damage).

Small amounts of plasma damage can be used to clean up as well (damage over time perk). Crafting costs remain the same.

5) Eternal Vengeance

Potentially the strongest close-range weapon in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"Some vendettas never end. This devastating weapon was designed to show no mercy at close range."

Able to output fast, heavy damage at point-blank range, this legendary Boltblaster is built for close-quarter combat, with perks to match. Featuring melee follow-up and close-range damage alongside overdraw damage and reload speed, Eternal Vengeance will ensure enemies that get close are heavily punished.

Instant explosion chance is further a nice addition. As with all the previous bows mentioned, this has the same craft cost.

6) Distant Thunder

Capable of dealing lots of tear damage at long range with perks that complement it (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"As unmistakable as a clap of resounding thunder, this remarkable Oseram creation was designed to lay waste to enemies across long distances."

While technically not a bow, Horizon Forbidden West's Shredder Gauntlet class finds its strongest incarnation in Distant Thunder. It is capable of outputting massive amounts of tear damage. With long-range damage, knockdown power, and extra critical damage, this weapon is capable of demolishing enemies without them even knowing where it came from.

Other perks boost drenched chance and damage for good measure.

7) Last Argument

Lots of choices in what type of explosion to cause with this weapon (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"From Stormbirds to Thunderjaws, let no threat go unchallenged with this mighty Oseram weapon. Reserved for only the greatest of machine hunters."

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores adds a legendary spike thrower to the mix as well with the Last Argument. Capable of versatile damage, impact, explosive, or plasma, this weapon is a beast. Damage over time and knockdown power help it kill in a single shot without the enemy being able to get back up.

The instant brittle chance, overdraw, and stealth damage only make it further stronger. The relic ruins on the central island will trigger the "A Friend in the Dark" sidequest, which rewards you with this weapon.

8) Skyhammer

Make sure to keep an eye open during the story quest (Image via youtube.com/@Astrosive)

"This powerful weapon shows off the Oseram's renowned spark of ingenuity. Its elemental bombs strike like a sudden storm, smashing enemies out of the sky and leveling the battlefield"

This Blastsling is capable of serious damage and will probably be sufficient to kill any enemy in Horizon Forbidden West. Sporting high fire, ice, or water damage and amplified by multiple enemy damage perks, the weapon is a devastating force in-game.

Its other perks are draw speed, stealth damage, overdraw damage, and aerial enemy damage. Unlike other weapons, this is found during the "Heaven and Earth" story mission.

