Best weapons in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West’s much anticipated DLC expansion, The Burning Shores, is here to take players to a whole new explorable region. To access the new area, players must complete the storyline of Horizon Forbidden West, as the DLC expansion picks up from where the main storyline ends.

If you had decided to pre-order the Burning Shores DLC, you would have been rewarded with two items not available in previous Horizon Forbidden West expansions. They are the Blacktide Dye Outfit and the Blacktide Sharpshot Bow.

To obtain the Blacktide Dye Outfit, you will have to get it from any Dye Merchant. This will allow you to wear it throughout the Burning Shore DLC. However, the Blacktide Bow can only be obtained from specific merchants in the Burning Shores area.

In this feature, we will walk you through some of the mightiest weapons within the Horizon Forbidden West that you can carry into the latest DLC, including the brand-new Blacktide Bow.

Horizon Forbidden West: 5 Weapons to carry into the Burning Shores DLC

1) The Blast Forge

Weapon Type: Boltblaster

Ammo available: Explosive Bolts, Piercing Bolts, Advanced Bolts

How to unlock: Use 80 Medals to purchase from a Merchant

The Blast Forge does a ton of explosive and critical damage (Image via Guerilla Games)

The Blast Forge is an incredibly powerful machine gun-style weapon that packs quite a punch. Each Bolt released from the Blast Forge deals an incredible amount of damage that easily pierces armor.

You have to exchange the medals you have won in the Mow Arena to get The Blast Forge. After collecting 80 medals, head southwest and speak to the merchant, and trade in the medals you’ve won to get The Blast Forge.

2) The Skykiller

Weapon Type: Spike Thrower

Ammo available: Explosive Spikes, Fire Spikes, Advanced Spikes

How to unlock: Complete the Way Home quest

Be prepared to face plenty of adversaries on your quest to get The Skykiller (Image via Guerilla Games)

The Skykiller is the most powerful Spike Thrower class of weapons that you get to unlock at the end of the storyline in Forbidden Horizon West. Nevertheless, the Skykiller is powerful enough to cut through large machines with ease.

To get your hands on The Skykiller, you have to complete the Way Home quest. Visit Legacy’s Landfall and talk to the woman on the boat. This will initiate the quest, and then you will have to face off with some challenging enemies before getting hold of the weapon.

3) Death Seeker’s Shadow

Weapon Type: Hunter Bow

Ammo available: Advanced Hunter Arrows, Advanced Shock Arrows, Targeting Hunter Arrows

How to unlock: Use 80 Medals to purchase from a Merchant

Death Seeker’s Shadow’s capability to attach Targeting Arrows makes a huge difference (Image via Guerilla Games)

Death Seeker’s Shadow is the second legendary Hunter Bow that you get unlocked in the Horizon Forbidden West storyline. It is arguably the better of the two. It’s an incredibly powerful bow to have even with standard arrow shots, capable of taking down any large machine. Beyond that, this legendary bow also has the capacity to unleash Targeting Arrows that allows you to guide them towards a certain point.

You have to grind a little to get hold of Death Seeker’s Shadow. Head to the combat arena and collect 80 medals. Turn in the medals to a merchant and obtain Death Seeker’s Shadow in exchange.

4) Ancestor’s Return

Weapon Type: Shredder Gauntlet

Ammo available: Acid Shredders, Shock Shredders, Tear Shredders

How to unlock: Collect all Relic Ruins (Ornaments)

Shredder Gauntlets require a lot of practice, but once mastered they can be lethal (Image via Guerilla Games)

It takes a lot of skill and practice to effectively use Shredder Gauntlets in Forbidden Horizon West. With the Ancestor’s Return, it’s totally worth the effort. The Ancestor’s Return is capable of dealing tremendous amounts of damage to large machines, especially with its acidic and shock damage ability.

To obtain Ancestor’s Return, you will have to complete all nine ruin challenges. After collecting the nine ornaments, you have to hand them back to Stemmur in Hidden Ember. Upon completing the task, look for a chest nearby, and therein lies the Ancestor’s Return.

5) Blacktide Bow

Weapon Type: Sharpshot Bow

How to unlock: Can be obtained through specific merchants in the Burning Shores region or by pre-ordering the Burning Shore DLC as a reward.

The brand-new Sharpshot Bow introduced in the Burning Shores DLC (Image via Guerilla Games)

Sharpshot Bows are like sniper rifles in the world of Horizon Forbidden West. They deal insane amounts of damage from great distances but are slow to wield and maneuver. As the Burning Shores DLC continues from where the storyline of Horizon Forbidden West left off, we, therefore expect the Blacktide Bow to be fully stocked up on its stats and abilities in accordance with the end game of Horizon Forbidden West.

These are the top legendary weapon picks from our end that you may decide to carry forward into Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC. These handpicked weapons will ensure players have a gala time exploring the new realms.

