How to easily farm and use Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is the latest expansion of Aloy’s tale that unravels in a visually pristine rendition of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. You get to explore a new map packed to the brim with resources that can be used to strengthen Aloy’s arsenal in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and one such crucial resource is Brimshine.

Despite being an important resource, Brimshine can be found scattered across various locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores and is a core crafting material that can be spotted with ease owing to its yellow glow. It enables you to buy all the top-tier legendary weapons and outfits along with purchasing a handful of upgrades.

Acquisition and use of Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Brimshine is similar to the Greenshine resource that was available in the Horizon Forbidden West main game. You can use Aloy’s focus to spot it from afar or simply locate it by paying attention to a prominent yellow glow during exploration. You can easily find them in plentiful numbers through the open world of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

There are multiple forms of Brimshine that you can encounter in the game. One is Brimshine Sliver, which provides one Brimshine, and the second type is called Brimshine Fragment, which usually yields you two Brimshine at once. You can acquire three of them by interacting with Brimshine Chunks. All you need to do is use the Triangle button on the controller to pick these up.

You must keep an eye out for Brimshine during main and side quests in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores as they appear frequently during these instances. You can find it as early as the first main mission when you head to the tower, and you won’t have to go out of your way to look for them as they are on the path to the main objective.

Alternatively, you can find Brimshine tucked away in Relic Ruins scattered across the world. You can head to the Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins and pick up Brimshine located in the area to the left side of the locked door.

Therefore, it is recommended to resort to Aloy’s Focus Scan frequently during exploration so that you don't miss out on any Brimshine in your vicinity. In addition to the aforementioned areas, do look out for Brimshine during a side quest named A Friend in the Dark.

Apart from shards, Brimshine is also required to buy better weapons and outfits from vendors present in Fleet’s End. Most weapons and outfits will consume around eight Brimshine. It is ideal to accumulate as much Brimshine as you can since it enables you to buy weapons with better stats.

Brimshine is also an essential component to upgrading certain outfits and weapons, which warrants conserving them only for necessary ones. You must stick to leveling up one weapon and one outfit first while simultaneously collecting Brimshine as and when you spot it in the world of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Additionally, you can use the Waterwing and explore underwater areas to look for Brimshine while using Aloy’s scan.

