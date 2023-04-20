How to override the Waterwing in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Burning Shores, the new story expansion for Horizon Forbidden West is now out, with players finally getting a chance to continue Aloy’s journey. The expansion takes the young huntress further into the Forbidden West as she braves volcanoes, new machines, and several other surprises in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

Speaking of new machines, one of the first to be revealed for the expansion was the Waterwing, a machine similar to the pre-existing Sunwing but with the additional perk of underwater capabilities.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla Meet The Machines!



The Waterwing is a medium-sized flying machine that can dive deep underwater. It is highly maneuverable and, when disturbed, is an unrelenting foe.



Get ready to take the plunge with this epic new machine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores! Meet The Machines! The Waterwing is a medium-sized flying machine that can dive deep underwater. It is highly maneuverable and, when disturbed, is an unrelenting foe.Get ready to take the plunge with this epic new machine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores! https://t.co/ZjqNJJoRfD

Waterwings can be used as aerial mounts just like Sunwings, with Aloy having the ability to dive into water bodies whenever she wants. Based around the design of modern-day pelicans, Waterwings have a small pouch below their mouth.

In order to use a Waterwing as a mount in Horizon Forbidden West, you will first have to override one of these machines. Here's how you can do that.

Horizon Forbidden West: How players can easily override the new Waterwing mount in the Burning Shores DLC

While many machines in Horizon Forbidden West can be overridden while exploring the open world, the first time overriding a Waterwing is a mandatory part of one of the game’s main quests, named For His Amusement. In order to start the quest, you will have to complete The Stars In Their Eyes. Once you're done with it, the new quest will pop up.

You will first have to meet Seyka at the beach in the middle of the map. For reference, it can be found near the Murmuring Hollow relic ruins. Once you land, a small conversation will ensue that will prompt Aloy to hop back on her Sunwing and travel in search of two Waterwing parts - A Ballast Regulator and a Wing Membrane.

Acquiring both parts should be easy enough since all you need to do is travel to the location marked on your map. Both parts can be found at the bottom of an inlet, where they’ll need to be plucked out of two separate Waterwing carcasses. However, you will need to be careful as dangerous Snapmaws roam around the area.

Once you're out of the water, you will need to craft the Waterwing override before being able to use it. You'll need to find a workbench for this, with the nearest one being available in Fleet’s End. Once the override is crafted, you need to head over to a Waterwing site where Sekya will be waiting for you. After that, all you'll need to do is sneak over to one of the machines and override them using your spear.

The Waterwing in Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC handles exactly like a Sunwing while in the air. However, when you need to go underwater, you'll just need to dive down, break the water’s surface, and keep controlling the machines using the L3 button on your controller.

Poll : 0 votes