Best Brawlers to use with Mandy in Brawl Stars

Mandy is a very powerful long-range brawler in Brawl Stars who excels at dealing consistent damage from afar. She belongs to the Marksman class and is an Epic character in the game. However, to fully maximize her potential, it is important to pair her with brawlers that complement her play style.

Mandy has relatively lower health compared to others but packs a punch with her damage. Thus, having some complementary brawlers alongside her can up your game. This article delves further into this topic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best Brawlers to use alongside Mandy in Brawl Stars?

1) Buster - Tank

Buster is one of the best brawlers in the game (Image via Supercell)

Buster is one of the best brawlers to pair with Mandy in Brawl Stars. He has a unique ability to shield allies with his super, which can absorb significant damage. His attacks deal moderate damage and can take a beating due to his high heart pool, providing excellent defense alongside Mandy.

Buster's tankiness and shielding ability provide a protective barrier for Mandy, allowing her to focus on dealing damage from a distance without worrying about being rushed by enemies. However, the downside is that he lacks mobility and can be outmaneuvered by faster brawlers.

2) Piper - Marksman

Piper is an excellent Marksman (Image via Supercell)

Piper is an Epic brawler on Brawl Stars, and as a Marksman, would be a great ally to Mandy. Her main attack involves shooting a projectile that deals significant damage, especially from a distance. Her super, Poppin', allows her to hop away from attackers. She also drops live grenades, providing adequate damage to the enemy.

Piper excels at burst damage and can eliminate squishy brawlers quickly. When paired with Mandy, they can dominate long-range engagements together, as both can deal high damage from a distance. However, Piper has lower health, making her vulnerable to close-range attacks.

3) Mortis - Assassin

Mortis is a very rare Mythic character (Image via Supercell)

Mortis is a Mythic category brawler on Brawl Stars, and slightly difficult to attain as well. His main attack involves a quick dash that deals damage to enemies in his path. His super, Life Blood, allows him to summon a swarm of bats that drain the enemy's health.

Mortis is super fast, so he can quickly eliminate enemies that threaten Mandy, allowing her to focus on dealing damage from a distance. However, he has low health, making him susceptible to damage if caught out of position.

4) Frank - Tank

Frank is one of the best brawlers to pair with Mandy (Image via Supercell)

Frank is one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars at present. Frank's main attack is a powerful melee swing that deals area damage. His super, Stun, allows him to slam the ground, stunning nearby enemies and dealing significant damage. Moreover, Frank has a very high health pool, allowing him to take a beating, while Mandy plows through the enemy with her attacks.

Frank can act as a barrier and initiate fights while allowing Mandy to stay safe in the backline. His stun can set up easy shots for Mandy, making them a powerful combination in controlling engagements. However, like most tanks, Frank is slow to move and can be defeated by fast brawlers.

5) Pam - Support

Pam is a Support character in the game (Image via Supercell)

Belonging to the Support class of brawlers, Pam is another Epic character in Brawl Stars. Her main attack shoots a spray of bullets, dealing decent damage. Her super, Mama's Kiss, deploys a turret that heals allies within its range, making for a great companion during intense battles.

Pam's healing station keeps both her and Mandy alive during battles, allowing the duo to sustain longer. However, Pam has moderate health, so this may make her vulnerable to attacks if caught alone, especially against high burst damage dealers.

