5 Best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 27

The Brawl Stars Season 27, also known as the CyberBrawl Season, offers several cybernetic-inspired skins for various Brawlers. The season began on June 6, 2024, and will end in approximately one month. Currently, several Brawlers are dominating the battlefield with their attack, Super, and Gadget. But even among them, a few stand out for their high win rates and incredible abilities.

This article highlights the five best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 27.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and takes into account the writer's personal opinions.

What are the five best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 27?

1) Angelo

Angelo is a mosquito-esque Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Angelo is the first entry on this list of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 27. As an Epic Brawler, Angelo possesses good reach and fast movement speed, and despite his low health, his ability to move over water allows him to travel anywhere on the map. His long-range primary attack damages more if it covers a larger area, making it an effective choice to counter enemies from a distance.

Angelo’s Super is a game-changer as it creates a toxic area on the ground, which damages enemy Brawlers when they step on it. However, if Angelo stands in this area, his attacks gain a poison effect, damaging the opponent over time.

Additionally, the Stinging Flight Gadget enhances Angelo's mobility by launching him into the air while damaging nearby enemies and healing himself in the process. This Gadget provides one of the largest jumps in the game, allowing the Brawler to escape tough situations and survive longer. Using the best Angelo build in Brawl Stars further enhances the his ability on the battlefield.

2) Melodie

Melodie uses her singing ability to damage her opponent (Image via Supercell)

Melodie's impressive offensive and defensive capabilities make her the second-best Brawler in Brawl Stars Season 27. As a Mythic rarity Brawler, Melodie fires music notes that initially deal low damage but create orbiting notes that cause higher damage upon hitting enemy Brawlers.

Her Super allows her to dash three times consecutively, allowing her to reposition or evade attacks quickly. Melodie’s Interlude Gadget not only adds a defensive edge but also grants her a 10% shield for each orbiting note. When all three notes are present, the damage she takes is reduced by 30%, making her more resilient in battle.

Additionally, Melodie's Fast Beats Star Power increases her speed by 6% for each note, totaling up to 18% across the battlefield.

3) Sandy

Sandy exerts crowd control (Image via Supercell)

Sandy’s strength lies in his utility and control. As a Legendary Brawler with moderately high health and above-average movement speed, he excels at shooting piercing sands toward enemies that cover large areas, making it difficult to escape.

Sandy’s Super summons a sandstorm that hides him and his allies, providing a significant tactical advantage in Brawl Stars Season 27. His Sweet Dreams Gadget enhances his control capabilities by stunning enemies for one second with his next attack, making them easy targets.

Meanwhile, the Rude Sands Star Power adds offensive potential to Sandy's Super, allowing him to deal up to 216 damage per second (DPS) during matches.

Read more: Best Sandy build in Brawl Stars

4) Max

Max is a speedster (Image via Supercell)

Max’s hallmark is her exceptional speed and balanced combat abilities. With moderate health and damage output, she excels at hit-and-run tactics in Brawl Stars Season 27. Her attack fires four long-ranged projectiles rapidly, maintaining constant pressure on the opponent.

Max’s Super boosts the movement speed of herself and nearby allies, helping her in her hit-and-run tactics, while also solidifying her Phase Shifter Gadget and Run n’ Gun Star Power. The Phase Shifter Gadget lets her dash forward with an immunity shield, while the Run n’ Gun Star Power allows her to reload faster while on the move.

5) Nita

Nita is characterized as a Rare Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Nita is a powerhouse in Brawl Stars Season 27, boasting balanced attributes and a powerful Super. She has moderately high health and can hit multiple enemies with her shockwave attack, thanks to her moderate range and piercing ability.

Her Super summons Bruce, a bear with high health and quick melee attacks, which significantly enhances her offensive capabilities. Nita’s Bear Paws Gadget stuns enemies around Bruce, creating openings for follow-up attacks.

Additionally, her Star Power, Bear with Me, synergizes perfectly with her pet and allows her to heal Bruce whenever she hits an enemy and vice versa. This makes the duo incredibly durable and difficult to deal with.

