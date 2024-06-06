Brawl Stars CyberBrawl Season: New skins, Brawler, and more

The Brawl Stars CyberBrawl Season is currently live and will conclude in approximately one month on July 4, 2024. This particular season is themed around cybernetic codes and aesthetics. As a result, all skins released during this period will incorporate elements of codes or other computer-related themes. Within the Brawl Stars community, the CyberBrawl Season is also known as Season 27, introducing fresh features aimed at enhancing the game's meta.

This article highlights the features of the latest Brawl Stars CyberBrawl Season in detail.

What new features will be introduced in the Brawl Stars CyberBrawl Season?

New skin

Expand Tweet

Trending

On the initial day of the Brawl Stars CyberBrawl Season, three new skins were introduced, each aimed at transforming Brock's appearance to resemble that of a hacker in the heat of battle.

Dubbed Hacker Brock, Master Hacker Brock, and RGB Hacker Brock, these skins are accessible through the Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus, which can be acquired from the in-game store. While the designs of these cosmetic items bear similarities, they each offer unique color combinations.

In addition to them, Brawl Stars has also unveiled the Glitch Larry & Lawrie skin, set to become available through the Ranked Starr Drop feature during this season.

New Brawler: Draco

Draco's Super summons his Dragon (Image via Supercell)

In contrast, Draco, the latest Brawler, was previously introduced as part of the Brawl Stars Draco Value Pack and was only accessible to premium players. However, the latest Brawl Stars CyberBrawl Season enables the F2P (free-to-play) players to acquire this Legendary rarity Brawler without spending their money through Starr Road.

Draco is known for his fiery Dragon companion which assists him in battle and also allows him to traverse across the battlefield while sitting on the Dragon. The fiery breath of the Dragon deals a large amount of damage when they catch enemy Brawlers at close range.

To fully optimize the Brawler's performance, players need to select the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears for the best Draco build in Brawl Stars.

Read more: 7 best Star Powers in Brawl Stars (2024)

New Ranked Season

Ranked Season (Image via Supercell)

The competitive nature of Brawl Stars attracts players to play this game and compete against each other in the Ranked Season. Each Ranked Season begins by keeping all players in the bottom tier. To climb the ranks, players need to win consecutive matches and acquire Mastery Points within the game.

Each of the Ranked Seasons lasts for two months, providing huge rewards for higher tiers.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback