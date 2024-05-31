Best Draco build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Draco build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the potential of this latest Legendary Brawler. This unit is known for his high health, variable damage output, and a trait that allows him to charge his Super by taking damage from the enemy.

He attacks opponent Brawlers by firing a piercing, large beam of electricity from his electric guitar. While this move's damage is initially low, it doubles at maximum range and so does the beam’s radius size.

Draco’s Super allows him to hop onto his inflatable dragon and access an alternate form. In this form, he attacks with a continuous stream of fire in a cone, dealing more damage up close. The transformation also grants Draco a 20% speed boost and a 25% shield boost. It restores 50% of his ammo for his main attack as well.

Trending

With all that in mind, this article provides the best Draco build in Brawl Stars, which incorporates an ideal combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gear pieces.

What is the best Draco build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Last Stand

Expand Tweet

The Last Stand Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Draco build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, he gains a shield for two seconds that prevents him from being defeated by keeping his health at 1 during its duration. This allows Draco to close the distance between himself and his enemies during close-quarters combat without worrying about being beaten, which complements his playing style.

Star Power: Shredding

Draco riding his dragon (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Shredding emerges as the optimal choice for the ultimate Draco build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power allows Draco to recover 2,750 health whenever he uses his Super, providing a necessary health boost for the Brawler that openly engages in close-quarters combat.

Read more: Best Edgar build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gear: Damage and Gadget Charge

Draco entering the battlefield (Image via Supercell)

To complete the optimal Draco build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the right combination of Damage and Gadget Charge Gear pieces. The former increases the damage potential of the Brawler by 15% when his health falls below 50%, which facilitates him to survive critical situations on the battlefield.

On the other hand, the Gadget Charge Gear allows Draco to use his Last Stand Gadget one extra time during a match, increasing the number of times it can be used from three to four. Using the Gear is crucial as it complements Draco's playing style by allowing him to engage in open firing one extra time against a group of enemies.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback