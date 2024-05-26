7 best Star Powers in Brawl Stars (2024)

Star Powers in Brawl Stars are passive abilities designed to boost a Brawler's effectiveness in combat. Each Brawler has two distinct Star Powers based on their unique attack mechanics, allowing players to choose one to use in battle. With 79 Brawlers in the game, there are a total of 158 different Star Powers available, with a few standing out for their vast utility.

This article highlights the seven best Star Powers in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What are the seven best Star Powers in Brawl Stars?

1) Boosted Booster (Possessed by 8-Bit)

Boosted Booster Star Power (Image via Supercell)

8-Bit's Boosted Booster is one of the best Star Powers in Brawl Stars that can be used to enhance his Super. When activated, it increases the range of his damage-boosting turret by 50% and the damage output by 15%. This extended range and additional damage make 8-Bit much more viable in competitive play. The enhanced turret range allows for more strategic placement, enabling safer and more effective team engagements.

2) Protective Pirouette (Possessed by Carl)

Protective Pirouette Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Carl’s Protective Pirouette Star Power grants him a 35% damage reduction shield whenever he uses his Super. This defensive boost is invaluable, allowing Carl to make aggressive plays and withstand heavy enemy fire. The damage reduction enables Carl to initiate team wipes and control key areas of the battlefield without being easily taken down, making Protective Pirouette one of the best Star Powers in Brawl Stars.

3) Gaso-Heal (Possessed by Stu)

Gaso-Heal Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Stu’s Gaso-Heal Star Power provides a healing effect of 580 health points whenever he uses his Super. Given his ability to frequently spam his Super, this Star Power ensures he can stay in the fight longer by consistently recovering health. This healing capability makes Stu an enduring threat on the battlefield, as he can dodge attacks, deal damage, and quickly recover.

4) Snappy Sniping (Possessed by Piper)

Snappy Sniping Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Piper’s Snappy Sniping is one of the best Star Powers in Brawl Stars. It allows the Brawler to reload 0.4 of her ammo every time she hits a shot. Known for her high damage output, Piper benefits greatly from this Star Power as it mitigates her slow reload speed. Players who are accurate with Piper can continuously fire shots, maintaining pressure and dealing significant damage.

Pairing this with her Auto Aimer Gadget further enhances her efficiency, making Snappy Sniping an essential part of the best Piper build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

5) Hearty Recovery (Possessed by Sam)

Hearty Recovery Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Sam’s Hearty Recovery Star Power heals him for 20% of his missing health whenever he picks up his Knuckle Busters. This Star Power is vital for Sam's playstyle, which involves him frequently using his Super and close-range combat.

The healing boost allows Sam to sustain himself in prolonged fights and outlast opponents in crucial interactions, making Hearty Recovery one of the best Star Powers in Brawl Stars.

6) Empower (Possessed by Angelo)

Empower Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Angelo’s Empower is one of the best Star Powers in Brawl Stars, as it provides a healing effect of 600 health per second every time Angelo uses his Super. This enables Angelo to continuously charge and use his powerful arrows, maintaining high DPS while healing.

The synergy between healing and damage output makes Angelo incredibly durable and relentless in battles. Empower allows Angelo to dominate engagements by constantly regenerating health and dealing consistent damage.

7) Hypothermia (Possessed by Lou)

Hypothermia Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Lou’s Hypothermia Star Power reduces the damage output of opponents by up to 50% based on how frozen they are. This Star Power is highly effective in limiting the offensive capabilities of enemies, making it easier for Lou and his team to control engagements.

Initially underestimated, Hypothermia has proven to be a game-changer by severely diminishing enemy damage and providing significant crowd control.

