Best Carl build in Brawl Stars (2024)

To assemble the best Carl build in Brawl Stars, it is essential to use the combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that enhance the brawler's performance on the battlefield. As a Super Rare brawler, Carl boasts a unique skill set and has moderate health with above-average damage output. Carl's primary attack allows him to hurl his pickaxe to damage and pierce through multiple enemies in a straight line, both on its outward trajectory and as it returns to him.

This ability enhances Carl's crowd control potential, allowing him to chip away at the health of multiple opponents simultaneously or focus his damage on a single target with precision.

Meanwhile, Carl's Super, called Tailspin, spins the brawler in a frenzied motion, doubling his movement speed and dealing damage to enemies in his path. Considering all his abilities, this article highlights the composition of the ultimate Carl build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Carl build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Flying Hook

Flying Hook Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Flying Hook Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Carl build in Brawl Stars. This tool allows Carl to teleport to the furthest point of his pickaxe's range with his next attack, enabling him to swiftly traverse across obstacles like lakes and rope fences.

It allows for strategic positioning and surprise attacks by increasing and decreasing the distance between himself and his opponents, depending on the situation.

Star Power: Protective Pirouette

Protective Pirouette Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Protective Pirouette reigns supreme in the optimal Carl build in Brawl Stars. This ability provides Carl with a substantial 35% damage shield for the duration of his Super. This defensive boon not only bolsters Carl's survivability but also amplifies his effectiveness in aggressive engagements, allowing him to dive into the fray with reduced risk.

Gears: Gadget Charge and Damage

Gadget Charge - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Carl build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Gadget Charge and Damage Gears. The Gadget Charge Gear allows players to use Carl's Flying Hook Gadget one extra time during a match, taking the total allowed usage from three to four. The extra instant transmission using the Gadget from one place to another will facilitate strategic positioning across the battlefield.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear increases the damage potential of the brawler by 15% when his health falls below 50%. This crucial enhancement allows the brawler to survive intense battles during critical moments.

