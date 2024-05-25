7 best Gadgets in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gadgets in Brawl Stars are special tools that enhance a Brawler's impact on the battlefield. Each of the 79 Brawlers can choose one of their two available Gadgets before a match. The type and utility of these Gadgets vary widely, depending on the Brawler's playstyle. However, some Gadgets stand out for their exceptional abilities, providing significant advantages to those who use them.

This article highlights the seven best Gadgets in Brawl Stars in 2024, analyzing their utility in detail.

What are the seven best Gadgets in Brawl Stars?

1) Satchel Charge (Dynamike)

Satchel Charge Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Dynamike’s Satchel Charge is one of the most formidable Gadgets in Brawl Stars. When this Gadget is activated, Dynamike’s next dynamite stuns enemies hit by its explosion for 1.5 seconds.

This stun duration can effectively incapacitate enemies, providing Dynamike and his teammates a crucial window to eliminate opponents or disrupt enemy strategies. The skill required to land the shot is high, but the reward is substantial.

2) Multiball Launcher (Rico)

Multiball Launcher Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Rico’s Multiball Launcher is a powerhouse Gadget that significantly boosts his damage output. Upon activation, Rico blasts two waves of piercing bullets in a 360-degree radius around him, each bullet inflicting 1024 damage. When all the bullets hit the opponent Brawlers in two waves, this Gadget can deal up to 12,000 added damage, highlighting the sheer potential in close range.

It helps Rico counter tanks and aggressive Brawlers effectively, providing both offensive and defensive capabilities. The ability to clear clusters of enemies or apply consistent pressure makes the Multiball Launcher one of the most potent Gadgets in Brawl Stars.

3) Auto Aimer (Piper)

Auto Aimer Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Piper’s Auto Aimer Gadget offers a unique mix of offensive and defensive capabilities. Activating this gadget makes Piper pull out a pistol and fire a small, glowing bullet at the nearest enemy within a seven-tile radius. This bullet deals damage, pushes the target back, and slows them for a second.

Combined with Piper's Snappy Sniping Star Power, which grants partial ammo regeneration, Auto Aimer allows her to disrupt enemy advances and regain control of engagements.

4) Gotcha! (Colette)

Gotcha! Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Colette’s Gotcha! Gadget significantly boosts her survivability and damage potential. For five seconds after activation, she heals for 80% of the damage dealt to enemy Brawlers. Additionally, her damage to special targets increases by 20% after the Gadget's activation.

This Gadget is particularly effective against high-HP targets, allowing Colette to heal herself while depleting their health massively. The synergy with her mass attack style and ability to recover health while inflicting damage makes Gotcha! one of the best Gadgets in Brawl Stars.

5) Stinging Flight (Angelo)

Stinging Flight Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Angelo’s Stinging Flight Gadget offers unparalleled mobility and versatility. When activated, he jumps forward, clearing obstacles and dealing damage to nearby enemies while healing himself. The jump distance can be extended to cover more ground or cross large gaps, and during the jump, Angelo is immune to all damage except status effects and damage over time.

When used at close range, this Gadget can deal up to 660 damage to opponent Brawlers and allows Angelo to escape danger or intense situations with the biggest jump in the current meta. The combination of mobility, damage, and offered healing ability makes it one of the best Gadgets in Brawl Stars.

6) Walking Cane (Gray)

Walking Cane Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Gray’s Walking Cane Gadget transforms his next attack into a powerful utility tool. The attack can pass through obstacles and pull enemy Brawlers towards Gray, destroying any obstacles in the process. The pull distance increases the farther the attack travels, up to a maximum of two tiles.

This Gadget duly combines offensive and map control capabilities, allowing Gray to manipulate the battlefield, break defensive setups, and create opportunities for his team.

7) Vanish (Lily)

Vanish Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Lily’s Vanish Gadget grants her the ability to enter the Shadow Realm for three seconds, rendering her invisible to enemies while remaining visible to allies. This Gadget offers exceptional strategic utility, allowing Lily to escape dangerous situations, connect bush areas, and even join a Cordelius Super fight in the Shadow Realm.

The ability to prevent death from powerful enemy attacks and allow Lily to reposition herself for advantageous engagements makes Vanish one of the best Gadgets in Brawl Stars.

