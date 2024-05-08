Best Gray build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Gray build in Brawl Stars is a key to unleashing the full potential of the Brawler. Players must use the combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears to enhance Brawler's utility across the battlefield. Gray's primary attack unleashes a medium-ranged dotted line, leaving behind a visible sign upon impact that showcases the success of the attack hitting the enemies.

Meanwhile, his Super ability introduces a tactical dimension to combat, as he creates two teleporters—one beneath him and one in a chosen direction—allowing for swift repositioning and strategic maneuvers across the battlefield.

Considering all such abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Gray build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Gray build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Walking Cane

Walking Cane Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Walking Cane Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Gray build in Brawl Stars. Activating this Gadget grants Gray the ability to bypass obstacles with his next attack.

Furthermore, upon striking an enemy Brawler, it partially pulls them towards Gray, obliterating any obstacles in their path, allowing him to disrupt enemy positioning across the battlefield.

Star Power: Fake Injury

Fake Injury Star Power (Image via Supercell)

The Fake Injury is the optimal choice of Star Power for the ultimate Gray build in Brawl Stars. It reduces all the incoming damage by 50% when Gray is at full health, prolonging his survival in the Brawl Stars match.

Gears: Damage and Gadget Charge

Gadget Charge - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two best Gears that complete the best Gray build in Brawl Stars are the Damage and Gadget Charge Gears. The Damage Gear is an asset to his build as it improves his damage potential by 15% when his health falls below 50%, helping him in critical situations and prolonging his survival on the battlefield.

Conversely, the Gadget Charge Gear increases the number of times he can use his Walking Cane Gadget by 1, taking the total number of allowed usage from 3 to 4 in one match. This enhancement is crucial as it helps him to close the distance between himself and his enemies on the battlefield to deal more damage.

