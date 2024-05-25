Best Tara build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Using the best Tara build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the potential of the ninja-themed Brawler. Tara possesses moderate health and is characterized as a Mythic rarity Brawler. She attacks by throwing three tarot cards that pierce through enemies and spread out in a cone, dealing the most damage at close range due to the overlapping of the cards, allowing her to hit multiple targets and control the battlefield effectively.

Meanwhile, her Super throws a black hole that pulls in enemies within four-tile range, concentrating them into a spot before exploding and dealing moderate damage. At the highest level, Tara's Super can deal up to 1600 damage to each Brawler.

Given all these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Tara build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Tara build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Support from Beyond

Support From Beyond Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Support from Beyond Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Tara build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation of this Gadget, Tara summons three shadowy figures in a triangular formation around her.

These figures attack the closest enemies for six seconds at a rate of 665 damage per 0.6 seconds within the 1.67-tile radius. Each of these shadowy figures has 1080 health, making them an important part of this build.

Star Power: Healing Shade

Healing Shade Star Power (Image via Supercell)

The Healing Shade Star Power is the optimal choice for the ultimate Tara build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power allows the brawler to summon a shadowy, smaller figure of herself through a dimensional portal after the explosion caused by her Super.

This minion boasts 2400 health and heals 400 health every 0.6 seconds with a max range of five tiles to a single ally nearby, prolonging their survival.

Gears: Damage and Gadget Charge

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To round off this Tara build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Damage and Gadget Charge Gears. The Damage Gear is crucial for providing an offensive boost to Tara by making her attacks deal 15% more damage when her health falls below 50%. This boost prolongs her survival in intense scenarios by dealing extra damage to opponent Brawlers.

In contrast, the Gadget Charge Gear allows players to use Tara's Gadget four times during a match instead of three. The additional usage of the Support from Beyond Gadget proves to be beneficial as it allows Tara to continuously irritate opponents with shadowy figures.

